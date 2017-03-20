Back in May 2013, Marvel re-acquired the rights to three beloved characters, Blade, Ghost Rider and The Punisher, and since then, two of those three characters have been re-introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, made his debut in Season 2 of the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, with a new stand alone series in production as well. Ghost Rider debuted on Marvel's ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, although the studio used the Robbie Reyes incarnation of this character, instead of the more well-known Johnny Blaze. There have been rumors that a Blade movie or TV series is happening, but while there has been no official confirmation, one actor has thrown his hat in the ring to play the Daywalker, Anthony Mackie. Here's what the actor had to say during an appearance over the weekend at the Wizard World convention in Cleveland.

"I pretty much want to grow up to be Wesley Snipes. If we can bring back Blade, I'd definitely be Blade in every Blade movie."

Screen Geek was in attendance at the convention when the actor made these comments, but he would not elaborate any further. Naturally, Anthony Mackie has already been established as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Falcon, so if he does end up taking the role, the actor would become the first actor to portray two completely different characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then again, Wesley Snipes himself has said in the past that he would be up for returning as Blade, but it doesn't seem that anything is immediately in the works. Kate Beckinsale revealed during New York Comic-Con that they had discussed the possibility of a Blade crossover with the Underworld franchise, but they were told that couldn't happen since Marvel is planning something with Blade. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say in October in response to Kate Beckinsale's statement.

"That's both true. They did ask a long time ago (about an Underworld crossover) and I think our answer was, 'No, we'll do something with Blade at some point.' That's still the answer. We still think he's a great character. He's a really fun character. We think this movie going into a different side of the universe would have the potential to have him pop up, but between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows there are so many opportunities for the character to pop up as you're now seeing with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.l.D. that rather than team up with another studio on that character let's do something on our own. What that is? Where that will be? We'll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge."

A report surfaced in May that Marvel was developing Netflix shows for Marvel superheroes such as Blade, Ghost Rider and Moon Knight, but that was never confirmed, and we learned just a few months after this report that Ghost Rider will be heading over to ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Given that both The Punisher and Ghost Rider ended up on the small screen, it seems likely that Blade would head in the same direction. However, the Blade franchise was much more popular than The Punisher movies and the Ghost Rider movies, spawning three movies that found modest success at the box office. Still, even if Marvel decides to develop a new movie, it remains to be seen if they would consider Anthony Mackie for Blade 4.