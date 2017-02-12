Back in March, a report surfaced that claimed Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was coming aboard to star as Wolfsbane in The New Mutants. While that report was never confirmed, it also revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy has signed on to play Ilya Rasputin, a.k.a Magik, while Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) from X-Men: Apocalypse are rumored to reprise their roles. Today we have new artwork from director Josh Boone featuring Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, which may just confirm her casting.

Director Josh Boone shared this artwork on Twitter, which was made by Ashley Guillory. The director also tagged Maisie Williams' Twitter handle in his tweet, so this may be confirmation that the actress is actually playing Wolfsbane. The director revealed artwork on his Instagram page in May that Magik, Wolfsbane, Dani Moonstar, Cannonball, Sunspot and Warlock. Aside from the previous casting rumors, no actors have been confirmed yet, but with the debut of this new artwork., that may happen soon.

We reported in November that writer-director Josh Boone has the script ready to go, and that he plans to shoot the film in the spring of 2017. Te director has also previously teased that Demon Bear is the villain. In the Marvel comics, Demon Bear was created by mutating William and Peg Lonestar. The Demon Bear haunted the dreams of their daughter Danielle Moonstar, claiming he had killed her parents and would eventually come and kill her. The filmmaker also teased last year that his Fault In Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber came aboard to work on the script, which he doesn't think will ever be fully finished until filming has wrapped. Here's what he had to say last year about bringing the writers on board.

"New Mutants is different - when you work with a studio, you're not in a bubble. The process of writing becomes a much different thing because you have so many people who have an opinion since the movie is so expensive. It's a balance of getting to do things in a bubble, which I'd say is the best way of writing anything, and then having to negotiate all the politics of studio filmmaking, which is its own special beast. With New Mutants, we wrote a few drafts, and I brought in Scott Neustadter and Mike Weber, who are the friends of mine that adapted The Fault in Our Stars, to do a draft while we did something else. My guess is that it will never be done until we're done shooting! It's a different experience, because on my last two movies I went into shooting them with very locked scripts. I knew every beat of what they were going to be. This has been different because it's constantly morphed as we've gone along. It will probably continue to morph as we're making it."

20th Century Fox hasn't issued a release date for The New Mutants, but that hasn't been announced by the studio yet, but if filming does in fact begin this spring, it's possible that the studio could be aiming for a 2018 release. If production does begin soon, perhaps we'll get more updates on the cast. Actress Anya-Taylor Joy also revealed last month that she has actually seen a Demon Bear animatic, which essentially confirms both her involvement in the film, and the rumors that Demon Bear is the villain. She also confirmed that James McAvoy is returning as Professor X in this movie. While we wait for more details, take a look at this artwork featuring what Maisie Williams may look like as Wolfsbane in The New Mutants.