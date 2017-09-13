Most of Fox's The New Mutants must have been shot inside of a studio or at a very locked down location, because shooting comes to an end in the next couple of days, and we have yet to see one single set photo or leaked image of the cast. Today, we have a look at the official logo courtesy of director Josh Boone. A blood-splattered and bear-mauled image, it teases the horror elements that will be on display in this exciting X-Men spin-off.

The image comes direct from the official Josh Boone Instagram. He doesn't offer any new info about the movie, or what's being shot in these last days. He merely gives fans a quick wink and nod as if to acknowledge that he's still working away at his mutant opus.

"Last week shooting #newmutants"

The New Mutants is one of three X-Men universe movies that will be released in 2018, along with Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The seventh X-Men movie continues to shoot, while Deadpool 2 and New Mutants are in their final throes of production. New Mutants is being described as the first ever Marvel horror movie, which Doctor Strange pretended to be for a little while, though that 2016 release arrived being much more inline with everything else we've seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It has long been teased that iconic Marvel villain Demon Bear will be at the heart of this teenage tale, described as a YA superhero adventure that goes off the rails fast. And as suspected, we can tell from the logo that this movie will take place across a dark snowy landscape. In the Marvel comics, Demon Bear was created by mutating William and Peg Lonestar. The Demon Bear haunted the dreams of their daughter Danielle Moonstar, claiming he had killed her parents and would eventually come and kill her.

The New Mutants has a unique ensemble cast that features Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa a.k.a Sunspot, a mutant who has the power to absorb and channel solar power, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, a Native American telepath, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a medical doctor with the power to generate a protective bio-field around herself, breakout The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, a teleporter; Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie, sometimes known as Cannonball, and fan-favorite Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, who has the power to turn into a deadly teen wolf.

Josh Boone, the man behind perennial teenage drama favorite The Fault in our Stars, not only directs but also co-wrote the script with Knate Lee. The main franchise story will follow a group of teens struggling with their mutant powers, forced to be superheroes against their will. The first movie will arrive this April, with Deadpool 2 and X-Men 7 coming later in 2018. It is expected that The New Mutants will have a rotating cast as some members migrate to the main X-Men series to keep the teen vibe alive as this particular title heads into the next decade.