Just a month after Rosario Dawson entered talks to play Dr. Celia Reyes in 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants, the actress has backed out of the role, with Alice Braga stepping in to replace her. No reason for Rosario Dawson's departure was given, but with production slated to begin next month in Boston, it's easy to see why a replacement was found so quickly. It hasn't been confirmed how many other roles still need to be filled as we get closer and closer to production getting under way.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this casting update, with Alice Braga joining an ensemble that already includes a talented cast of youngsters. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays Wolfsbane, with Split star Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, 13 Reasons Why star Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton as Cannonball and The Originals star Blu Hunt as Mirage. Back in May 2016, director Josh Boone revealed images of all these characters from the Marvel Comics, indicating they would be featured in this movie, but there is still one character from that social media image that hasn't been cast yet, Warlock.

Alice Braga will portray Dr. Celia Reyes, a medical doctor who also has the ability to "generate a protective bio-field around herself, but also has more going on than she lets on." The earlier report revealed that this character will also become a mentor to these New Mutants, with the report on Rosario Dawson's casting coming just weeks after another report revealed that James McAvoy will not be back as Professor X, most likely because he'll be busy filming Dark Phoenix. With Professor X out of the picture, it seems Dr. Celia Reyes will take over the role as mentor for these young mutants.

This also comes a month after director Josh Boone revealed that this will be a "full-fledged horror movie" set within the X-Men universe. The director also revealed that there will be no costumes or supervillains, adding that they are trying something "very different" with this movie. The movie will be based on the 1980s New Mutants comics created by Chris Claremont, Bob McLeod and Bill Sienkiewicz, following these teenagers as they learn to cope with their mutant abilities, while escaping a secret facility where they are being held captive. It isn't known if Dr. Celia Reyes works at this facility, or if she helps them escape.

Josh Boone is directing The New Mutants from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee, based on the Marvel Comics. 20th Century Fox set new release dates in April for New Mutants, Deadpool 2 and Dark Phoenix, all of which will hit theaters next year. The New Mutants will arrive first, hitting theaters on April 13, 2018, followed by Deadpool 2, which recently started production, on June 1, 2018 and Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018. Brazilian-born actress Alice Braga starred in the critically-acclaimed City of God, which lead to roles in Journey to the End of Night with Brendan Fraser and I Am Legend with Will Smith. Her other credits include Redbelt, Blindness, Repo Men, Predators, The Rite, On the Road, Elysium, Kill Me Three Times, The Duel and The Shack, along with the hit TV series Queen of the South. Hopefully we'll have more on The New Mutants as we get closer to production starting.