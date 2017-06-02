20th Century Fox is filling out its cast for their highly-anticipated New Mutants movie, with two more actors signing on. After being rumored for the Sunspot role earlier this month, Henry Zaga has officially come aboard, with newcomer Blu Hunt also signing on to play Dani Moonstar, a.k.a. Mirage. Blu Hunt was mentioned in a report last month as one of the contenders for that role, alongside True O'Brien. These two roles fill out the main cast, with just one key role left to be filled at this time.

Writer-director Josh Boone took to Instagram last May to reveal the characters that would be featured in his New Mutants movie. Those characters were Magik, Wolfsbane, Dani Moonstar, Cannonball, Sunspot and Warlock. After months of rumors, it was finally confirmed that Anya Taylor-Joy will play Magik, with Maisie Williams portraying Wolfsbane. More recently, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has come aboard to play Cannonball, and now with Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt confirmed as Sunspot and Dani Moonstar/Mirage, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, only Warlock remains. Rosario Dawson has also been cast as Dr. Celia Reyes, who serves as a mentor to these young characters.

Magik, a.k.a. Illyana Rasputin, is the sister of X-Men character Colossus, who was last seen in Deadpool. Magik has learned the ways of sorcery and uses teleportation discs to travel. Wolfsbane, a.k.a. Rahne Sinclair, hails from Scotland and can turn into a werewolf, although her powers conflict with her religious beliefs. Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball, is a native of Kentucky, who can propel himself through the air, which makes him invincible to any attack. Roberto da Casta, a.k.a. Sunspot, is a native of Brazil, who considers himself a ladies man, and can absorb and control solar power from the sun. Dani Moonstar a.k.a. Mirage is a Native American character who has the ability to create illusions drawn from fears and desires of the human mind. It still isn't known when the Warlock casting will be announced, or what other character may be joining this project.

This new report also reiterates previous rumors that this movie will follow the classic Demon Bear story line that ran in the Marvel comics throughout the the 1980s. The Dani Moonstar character was a pivotal one in this comic, with sources revealing that the casting of Dani Moonstar was the "most challenging," but the studio also wanted to make the character's "ethnic authenticity" a big priority. Josh Boone is directing from a script he co-wrote with his childhood friend Knate Lee, based on Chris Claremont's comic book, with Simon Kinberg, Lauren Shuler Donner and Karen Rosenfelt producing.

Henry Zaga is best known for playing Brad in the Netflix hit series 13 Reasons Why. He also played Josh Diaz on MTV's Teen Wolf, and he also starred in movies XOXO, Cherry Pop and Cardinal X. He will next be seen in The Detained alongside Gillian Vigman and Coy Stewart. Blu Hunt is a relative newcomer who played The Hollow on The CW TV series The Originals, and she also had roles in TV shows This Is It and Girl on Girl. 20th Century Fox will start production on The New Mutants this July, with director Josh Boone recently stating that the project is a "horror movie." The studio has set an April 13, 2018 New Mutants release date.