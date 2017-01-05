Many fans have wondered how The New Mutants will connect to the X-Men franchise. And today, we have our answer. It has been confirmed by actress Anya Taylor-Joy that James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X in the movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy has been rumored to play Magik, the younger sister of the Russian X-Man Colossus who last appeared in Deadpool. Though, that hasn't been confirmed by 20th Century Fox. But it certainly sounds like the road upon which this next installment in the X-Men franchise is headed.

Coming Soon brings this news direct from the Split junket. CS were also the first to reveal that the villain in New Mutants would be Demon Bear. They spoke with The Witch actress about her co-starring turn opposite James McAvoy in Split, where she also not only seemingly confirmed his return as Professor Charles Xavier, but also revealed that she's seen the pre-visualization art for Demon Bear.

The actress also strongly hints that New Mutants is indeed moving full-steam ahead for a 2017 start date. Speaking about Demon Bear first, she goes on to say this.

"I have [seen the Demon Bear animatic], it's pretty cool. I'm a big fan so I'd love to be a part of it. I can't say very much, but I would love to be a part of it. I think this year's gonna be very exciting."

As you can see, she is not fully ready to admit that she has joined the cast. But it most definitely sounds like it. And she all but gives away that she'll once again be sharing the big screen with James McAvoy.

"I mean, I think James is already a part of it, isn't he?"

A new X-Men movie is reportedly shooting in 2017, but no one has been able to confirm whether it's a continuation of the main franchise, New Mutants, or both. There have been strong rumors that New Mutants is actually X-Men 7, and it will take place in 1990. The comic launched in 1982, as created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. The story follows a group of teenage mutants as heroes in training in the Marvel Universe.

Director Josh Boone has long been set to direct this X-Men spin-off, which was actually set up in Deadpool with the character of Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who wears a New Mutant costume in that movie. The script is by Boone & Knate Lee with Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber. Fox has never made any kind of official announcement about New Mutants. But previous rumors have Maisie Williams, of Game of Thrones fame, playing Wolfsbane with Nat Wolff rumored to be playing Cannonball. Sunspot, Warlock and Dani Moonstar are also said to be part of the big screen iteration of this Marvel Comics adventure.

James McAvoy was previously seen as Charles Xavier in last summer's X-Men: Apocalypse. The character returns in Logan, only this time played by originating actor Patrick Stewart. It is believed that Logan, the third movie in the Wolverine Spin-off series, will be the last for Stewart, and that he may even die in that film. James McAvoy will keep the character alive well into the future though, and is believed to return for more than one of the upcoming movies.