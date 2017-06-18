With 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated New Mutants starting production next month, the cast is starting to come together nicely. Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy have been confirmed as Wolfsbane and Magik, with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton portraying Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot and Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar, with Rosario Dawson also coming aboard as the New Mutants mentor, Dr. Cecilia Reyes. Today we have word that Charlie Heaton has started his training for the role, thanks to personal trainer Marc Bevan. Here's what the personal trainer had to say on social media about training Charlie Heaton.

"Been an absolute pleasure training @charlie.r.heaton for his upcoming role in X-Men: The New Mutants. Check out @xmenmovies for regular updates on filming. Here I am dwarfing both @charlie.r.heaton and his agent!"

The Marc Bevan Instagram doesn't reveal if he is training any more of the cast members for this upcoming X-Men movie, but with filming slated to begin next month, it remains to be seen how much training Charlie Heaton will actually undergo. The trainer didn't reveal any specifics about his training with the actor, or if there are any specific techniques that he is teaching Charlie Heaton for his role in the upcoming movie. In the comic books, Cannonball, a.k.a. Samuel Guthrie, was from a Kentucky coal mining family before leaving to join Professor Xavier's school. He has the ability to generate thermo-chemical energy and release it from his skin.

Back in December, director Josh Boone teased that this movie will actually kick off a New Mutants trilogy, with Demon Bear serving as the main villain. The director teased in an interview that he and his writing partner, Knate Gwaltney, who were childhood friends, both loved the run of comics by Bill Sienkiewicz and Chris Claremont that featured Demon Bear as the villain. There is still no word on who will portray Demon Bear yet, or how he will be incorporated into the story. Perhaps when production begins next month, 20th Century Fox will release the first official synopsis, but it's currently unclear when the first official plot details will be revealed.

This New Mutants movie was originally thought to be set in the 1990s, but it has since been confirmed that Dark Phoenix will actually be set in that decade, following the trend that kicked off with the X-Men prequel trilogy. 2011's X-Men: First Class was set in the 1960s, with its follow-up, 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, set in both the present day and the 1970s, with last year's X-Men: Apocalypse set in the 1980s. The timeline-shattering events of X-Men: Days of Future Past essentially obliterated the events of the original X-Men trilogy, with the studio now rebooting the Dark Phoenix saga with the new film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is slated for release next November, seven months after The New Mutants hits theaters on April 13, 2018. Take a look at this photo with Charlie Heaton, along with his agent and personal trainer.