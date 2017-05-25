After months of rumors, it was finally confirmed that Maisie Williams is playing Wolfsbane in 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated The New Mutants, with The Witch and Split breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy coming aboard to play Magik. There was an earlier report that claimed this X-Men spin-off will start filming this spring, but today we have new details from writer-director Josh Boone, who reveals filming will start this July, and also drops quite the bombshell. The filmmaker revealed in a new interview that The New Mutants will be a straight-up horror movie. Here's what he had to say about the different tone for this superhero epic.

"We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

Entertainment Weekly is also reporting that Rosario Dawson is currently in talks for an unknown role, while 13 Reasons Why star Henry Zaga will be confirmed by the studio soon as the mutant Sunspot. Back in May of last year, Josh Boone took to Instagram to essentially unveil the six character who will make up this New Mutants team, which were Wolfsbane, Magik, Sunspot, Dani Moonstar, Cannonball and Warlock. While Dani Moonstar, Cannnonball and Warlock have yet to be cast, it was also recently confirmed that James McAvoy will not be back as Professor X.

While it wasn't specified what role Rosario Dawson may play, she'll join Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/Steve Rogers), Josh Brolin (Thanos/Cable) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Hannibal King) in a rare group of actors who have played two different Marvel characters, following her portrayal of Claire Temple in all of the Marvel/Netflix shows. Of course, it's possible that she could play a character that doesn't have roots in the Marvel Comics, but that hasn't been confirmed. EW also reveals that the studio is aiming for a a PG-13 rating. While no story details have been confirmed a source close to the production revealed the leaked synopsis that you can see below.

"Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren't out to save the world, they're just trying to save themselves."

Josh Boone wrote the script for The New Mutants with his childhood friend Knate Lee, who both grew up obsessed with Marvel Comics. They even started their own comic book company as kids, which they sold to their relatives. Josh Boone revealed that they even made their own comic book to pitch their version of The New Mutants to the 20th Century Fox executives, a strategy that certainly paid off. The filmmaker also wanted to assure fans that he is one of them. Here's what he had to say below.

"You can't have a bigger nerd or fan making this. It's so important to me. I'm not the 12-year-old who decided to write Stephen King a letter and loved Marvel Comics anymore, but I try to hold myself accountable to that kid. Because that kid is what keeps me from becoming a Hollywood whore. I look back and think: Would he think this would be cool? Would he proud of me? Did I fulfill the dream we had when we were kids? So yeah, you can definitely say I'm excited."

The director wouldn't confirm reports that there will be a New Mutants trilogy, or that the villain is the Marvel Comics character Demon Bear, but with casting still under way, hopefully more details will surface soon. 20th Century Fox has handed out an April 13, 2018 release date for The New Mutants, which currently has that date all to itself. It will be sandwiched between Disney's Magic Camp, Universal's The Pact and Paramount's The Quiet Place on April 6, and New Line's Rampage and Focus Features' Tully on April 20.