The New Mutants trailer is here sooner than anyone expected. Have you ever wondered what it might be like if someone made a horror movie with a bunch of mutant superheroes in it? Wonder no longer, because director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) has done exactly that with the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants. Now, we have the very first teaser trailer for the movie, which promises something the likes of which we've never seen in the X-Men universe before. Or really in a superhero movie in general, for that matter.

Josh Boone promised yesterday that the New Mutants teaser trailer would debut at 12:01 a.m. and it was delivered as promised. As New Mutants has been teased as the first ever Marvel horror movie, the director and Fox appear to be leaning pretty heavily into that angle, as they decided to release the trailer on Friday the 13th. A day synonymous with horror. After seeing the trailer, it's easy to see why. It looks like the success of both Deadpool and Logan have really encouraged Fox to start taking some risks. With the success of IT and other massive horror movies lately, this is a risk that could pay off in a big way.

For those who may not be familiar, The New Mutants are a group of teenage mutants who are still in training that has some overlap with the core X-Men team. The team first appeared in the world of Marvel Comics in 1982 and was co-created by comic book legend Chris Claremont, with Bob McLeod. It looks like the movie is going to take some liberties with the source material, as these things typically do, but that doesn't look to be a bad thing in this case.

The movie version of New Mutants features a young team of mutants that may not be familiar to more casual fans, but are ones that die-hard Marvel readers are likely looking forward to seeing on the big screen. The movie sees Russian teen Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Scots girl Wolfsbane played by Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Danielle Moonstar, played by Blu Hunt (The Originals), Brazilian ladies man Sunspot, played by Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), Cannonball, played by Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Dr. Cecilia Reyes, played Alice Braga (I am Legend). This is a far cry from the mutants we're used to seeing in the X-Men universe.

New Mutants is just one of three X-Men movies that Fox has coming out next year, with Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix also slated for release. But New Mutants hits theaters first, as the movie is scheduled to arrive on April 13, 2018. No doubt, there's going to a ton of hype for Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but with a really refreshing concept, this movie has the chance to be the one we're all talking about next year. Be sure to check out The New Mutants teaser trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Fox, for yourself below.