We reported last week that both The New Mutants and Deadpool 2 wrapped filming, but it seems the news of New Mutants wrapping was just a bit premature. Over the weekend, director Josh Boone and stars Maisie Williams (Wolfsbane) and Henry Zaga (Sunspot) took to social media to share some final photos from the set, while revealing that production had in fact now officially wrapped. Here's what Henry Zaga had to say in a statement about the production wrap to his Instagram followers.

"Today we wrapped a very special film... I'm so proud of our New Mutants family and what we've achieved. It's been one of the best experiences of my life, so thanks everyone for making it an unforgettable one and for an amazing movie. #TheNewMutants #April2018 #Thatsawrap Hoje acabamos de fazer um filme muito especial. Estou muito orgulhoso da minha família Novos Mutantes e do que alcançamos. Foi uma das melhores experiências da minha vida... Agradeço a todos por torná-la inesquecível e por um filme incrível #OsNovosMutants #Abril2018."

The photo sent out from Josh Boone's Instagram didn't reveal much, only a group of empty chairs on the set that were used by the cast. The director also sent out pictures with himself and star Blu Hunt (Dani Moonstar) and another photo with his New Mutants co-writer Knate Lee. Maisie Williams also sent out a photo of the actress holding up a New Mutants patch with an old logo on it, and Henry Zaga posted a photo of a shoe that was seemingly autographed by the whole cast. Blu Hunt also shared an image herself, revealing that she is "exhausted, sad, and excited for the future."

These images come just days after another photo revealed a bloody New Mutants logo, which seemingly confirmed a previous report that hinted this would be the first ever X-Men "horror movie." It will also be the first of three X-Men movies being released in 2018, arriving in theaters April 13, 2018, which is currently otherwise unoccupied. It will land between Universal's The Pact and Paramount's A Quiet Place on April 6, 2018, and four highly-anticipated movies on April 20, New Line Cinema's video game adaptation Rampage, Lionsgate's Overboard remake, Fox Searchlight's comedy sequel Super Troopers 2 and Focus Features' comedy Tully. It will be followed by Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018.

The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Alice Braga as Dr. Celia Reyes. The story is said to center on all of these young mutants as they discover their new powers, with the villain also confirmed to be Demon Bear, although it remains to be seen who will be playing that character. Now that production has wrapped, it remains to be seen when the first trailer will debut. It's possible that it may be shown at New York Comic Con next month, but that has yet to be confirmed. It could also be attached to upcoming 20th Century Fox movies like The Mountain Between Us (October 6), Murder on the Orient Express (November 10), Ferdinand (December 15), The Post (December 22) and The Greatest Showman (December 25). While we wait for more on the first trailer, take a look at the final set photos from The New Mutants.