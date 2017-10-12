The X-Men movie universe is about to expand with The New Mutants and we're about to get our first good look at the spin-off tomorrow. Director Josh Boone has officially announced that the first teaser trailer for New Mutants is set to debut in under 24 hours, which just so happens to mark Friday the 13th on the calendar. The director made the announcement on Instagram and his caption promises that we're in for something very different from what the X-Men movies usually provide us with. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There's Something New To Fear #tomorrow #newmutants #teaser #xmen #thenewmutants #fridaythe13th"

In his Instagram post, Josh Boone included an image, promising that The New Mutants teaser trailer will arrive at 12:01 a.m. PST. So if you live on the east coast, that means the trailer won't arrive until 3:01 a.m. So if you're a massive X-Men fan and want to be among the first to see the trailer, you may want to plan for a late night. In any case, we're finally going to get something of an understanding of what to expect from this movie, as it's been pretty secretive, relatively speaking up to this point.

Josh Boone shared some photos from the set of New Mutants while it was filming, but we really haven't seen much. It's also been described as a horror movie set in the X-Men movie universe, which is something totally different from anything we've encountered so far within the franchise. Since the teaser trailer for New Mutants is arriving on Friday the 13th, it seems like they are leaning pretty heavily into that idea. Horror movies are big right now and, if this is executed correctly, this could be a huge hit. Plus, after so many X-Men movies, doing something different isn't just potentially refreshing, it's becoming necessary.

New Mutants features Russian teen Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Scots girl Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt), Brazilian ladies man Sunspot (Henry Zaga), a Kentuckian code-named Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga). As of right now, no synopsis for the movie has been released, but we know it will revolve around who are locked up together in a secure facility.

Deadpool and Logan were both massively successful and have given Fox a lot of confidence to do some different thing with the X-Men franchise moving forward. It looks like The New Mutants, which is set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018, is going to be yet another example of something unique and possibly a bit of a risk. We'll have a much better idea after the trailer drops tomorrow if this is a risk that will pay off or not. You can check out Josh Boone's Instagram announcement for yourself below. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for The New Mutants teaser trailer tomorrow morning.