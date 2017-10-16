The superhero genre is evolving. In recent years, there have been tons of comic book movies hitting the big screen and, while audiences are still turning up, the genre will need to start doing some new things in order to keep it feeling fresh. That is exactly what Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is going to do with The New Mutants, which is going to be a straight-up horror movie set within the X-Men universe. Now, he's revealed that New Mutants will be a trilogy of horror movies, all with their own unique feel.

The director spoke with IGN recently in honor of the first teaser trailer for The New Mutants arriving online. The trailer leans heavily into the horror angle. Truthfully, if the movie didn't have "mutants" in the title, people likely wouldn't even know it was an X-Men movie. Here's what Josh Boone had to say about The New Mutants trilogy and how he pitched it to Fox.

"We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the '80s. These are all going to be horror movies, and they're all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the 'rubber-reality' supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics."

Josh Boone also revealed that there are going to be plenty of secrets about The New Mutants that won't ever be shown in a trailer. Fans are going to have to see the movie in order to find out about them. He also confirmed that the first movie, which arrives in theaters on April 13, 2018, is going to be set in the present day. The X-Men timeline is pretty messed up right now, but we know that this will more or less exist alongside Deadpool, which takes place in present day. As for what is going to influence these New Mutants horror movies? It's primarily going to be the Demon Bear storyline from the comics, and some pretty classic horror.

"Our whole pitch for this series was based on Bill Sienkiewicz run with Chris Claremont [The New Mutants vol. 1 #18-31, 35-38], so it's very much when New Mutants became dark and surreal and more horror driven. We were incredibly inspired by the Demon Bear story which is probably the best, well-known New Mutants story. We also drew on movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Stephen King stuff, and even Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors."

The success that Logan and Deadpool both enjoyed have encouraged Fox to take some risks on future projects, like The New Mutants. Josh Boone couldn't reveal to IGN whether or not any familiar X-Men characters will show up in the movie, but we could be in for some surprises. Considering how big horror movies have been at the box office lately, it looks like Fox may have a potential monster hit on their hands with The New Mutants.