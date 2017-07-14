Pixar has announced that Monsters University director Dan Scanlon will make a return to the Disney owned studio. The Untitled Dan Scanlon Pixar Movie will be set in a suburbia, but not just any kind of suburbia, a magical kind where there are no humans. The announcement comes after Pixar's latest release, Cars 3 hit theaters earlier that summer. That sequel has been getting rave reviews from critic and fans, both stating that it is a significant step above the previous movie, with Cars 2 seen as visually stunning, but with nothing under the hood. So far it is the only Pixar movie to be certified rotten by Rotten Tomatoes, so lets hope this next endeavor doesn't befall the same fate.

The official announcement for this new Pixar project was made today at Disney's D23 Expo Animation Panel, and the information came via The D23 website. Director Dan Scanlon, who helmed Pixar's Monsters University, joined John Lasseter to share a few details about an all-new original feature film currently in production at Pixar Animation Studios. According to Scanlon, who lost his father at a very young age, the movie is inspired by the question he's always asked: 'Who was my father?' The story is set in a world with no humans, only elves, trolls and sprites, anything that would be on the side of a van in the '70s, as explained by director. Scanlon went on to give a brief synopsis of the untitled animated movie that will fit right in with the tears that Pixar is so famous for. He explains this.

"In the film, we're going to tell the story of two teenage elf brothers whose father died when they were too young to remember him. But thanks to the little magic still left in the world, the boys embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father."

The homes on the street are apparently going to be Mushroom houses much like the Smurfs, but set in a modern time where there are satellite dishes sticking out of the roofs. Magical and majestic unicorns will be seen digging through the garbage much like a possum or raccoon. No release date has been set for the untitled movie, but it certainly does sound like a very Pixar affair, balancing the absurd with the heartbreakingly realistic portrayals of life even if the lives are those of troll, sprites, and elves that live in mushroom houses surrounded by magic.

The D23 Animation Panel also teased footage for the upcoming The Incredibles 2, which will take place directly following the events of the first movie, and Disney showed off some footage from the upcoming sequel to Wreck-it-Ralph. In addition, Frozen 2 was officially announced and Josh Gad surprised the audience with a new song from the upcoming short Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which is set to arrive in theaters alongside Pixar's Coco. Another untitled Pixar project was announced that revolves around the an evil space shuttle and two fighter jets, which sounds an awful lot like Disney's Planes.

Dan Scanlon's return to Pixar is definitely exciting news for the company as Monsters University earned some major dough at the box office, clearing an estimated $179.8 million, making it the 56th highest grossing movie of all time. Plus the idea of a movie based on things that could be on the side of a van in the 1970s sounds pretty amazing. More details are sure to be announced shortly.