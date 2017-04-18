Star Wars Celebration took place over the weekend and, when compared to last year's event, it really delivered in spades. A lot of news came out, and a lot of reveals were made. But if there was one thing that was absent, it was an announcement of a new Star Wars movie. Worry not, Star Wars fans, because we probably won't have to wait very long to find out what the next Star Wars Anthology Movie will be in the Star Wars universe, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

MTV caught up with Kathleen Kennedy during Star Wars Celebration, shortly after the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted. When asked about when we can maybe expect to hear about the next Star Wars anthology movie, which is slated to come out in 2020, she revealed that the announcement could be made very soon. Here is what she had to say about it.

"I think we're getting close. My hope would be sometime around the summer. I never want to predict the creative process because it is its own thing, so we're in the midst of those discussions right now."

It may be a bit disappointing for some that Lucasfilm didn't announce what movie will be filling that 2020 slot at Star Wars Celebration, but it is hard to argue with Kathleen Kennedy's reasoning. If the movie isn't ready and the creative process hasn't yet reached a point where they feel comfortable announcing that movie to the public, then they probably shouldn't. Good things rarely come from rushing things creatively and Star Wars is not the kind of thing that should be taken lightly.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the first of these planned stand-alone anthology movies and it was a big success for Disney and Lucasfilm. Revolving almost entirely on characters that the audience was unfamiliar with, the movie managed to gross more than $1 billion worldwide and was truly embraced by fans and critics. But the next announced anthology movie sounds like it will revolve around characters we are more familiar with. A recent report from Star Wars News Net revealed that Lucasfilm is committed to doing an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie with Ewan McGregor that will take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. The report also said that they are planning a bounty hunter movie that will feature Boba Fett heavily, but not necessarily a movie revolving entirely on him. Lucasfilm was prepared to announce a Boba Fett movie with director Josh Trank (Fantastic Four, Chronicle) at the helm, and they even had a teaser ready, but things fell apart before it really got going.

The next Star Wars movie fans can look forward to is Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15, which will be followed by the untitled Han Solo movie on May 25, 2018. Disney and Lucasfilm will have a good opportunity to announce the 2020 Star Wars anthology movie at the D23 Expo this July, so be on the lookout for that. You can check out the interview clip with Kathleen Kennedy for yourself below.