Six days from today, Star Wars fandom will converge on Orlando, Florida for Star Wars Celebration, which kicks off with the Star Wars 40th Anniversary panel on Thursday, April 13. It has long been believed that the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be finally unveiled at this panel, but there may be plenty more surprises in store for fans over the weekend. Some fans have noticed that the official Star Wars Twitter account has started following actors Dwayne Johnson and Rosario Dawson, who, as of now, have no official involvement with this franchise. Some are speculating that they could be announced as new cast members of a future Star Wars movie next week.

Naturally, Twitter activity like this is by no means any sort of confirmation of the actors' casting, but there are a few other clues that may indicate that they may be cast in a Star Wars movie. For one, the timing of this activity, coming just days before Star Wars Celebration, could be a big clue, but Rosario Dawson also retweeted a fan earlier today, who asked the actress to "pls come tf thru" along with two photos, one of the actress, and another of Ahsoka Tano, a character from Star Wars Rebels, and the actress even expressed her desire to play this character through her Twitter account just a few months ago. It's possible that the official Star Wars Twitter is simply following her because she's a fan of the franchise, but it's also possible they're getting ready to announce her casting in one of the studio's upcoming movies.

As for Dwayne Johnson, there are no hints as to who he may be playing, but it's worth noting that the actor is already signed on to star in a much different project for Disney, Jungle Cruise, but that has nothing to do with Star Wars. If Disney is in fact casting Dwayne Johnson as some sort of mystery Star Wars character, it may not be coming for quite some time. The actor will start shooting Rampage later this month, and he is also attached to start in Skyscraper, Doc Savage, Shazam and San Andreas 2, just to name a few of his upcoming projects.

The Star Wars Twitter account also followed Cameron Monaghan, who is best know for playing the Joker-esque Jerome Valeska on Fox's Gotham, so perhaps he may also be joining the Star Wars universe. Twitter activity like this has lead to speculation about other movies in the past, and sometimes, it's actually been accurate. Many fans noticed that Dope director Rick Famuyiwa started following DC Comics, DC Films president Geoff Johns, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa, which many thought was an indication that he had signed on to direct a DC Comics movie. That speculation turned out to be correct, since the filmmaker signed on to direct The Flash shortly thereafter, although he did eventually drop out of the project months later.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that the studio is mapping out new Star Wars movies up until the year 2030, with some speculating that the studio may be announcing some of these Star Wars movies at Star Wars Celebration. Disney has also recently announced that there will be no Star Wars Celebration in 2018, with the festivities set to return in 2019, just in time for Star Wars 9. While we wait for confirmation on these Star Wars rumors, take a look at these recent tweets from Rosario Dawson that may hint at her Star Wars involvement.