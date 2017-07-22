San Diego's Comic-Con was full of surprises today, but leave it to Marvel to trounce the competition. In addition to showing off the brand new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel detailed some information about the upcoming Captain Marvel, specifically that it will take place in the early 1990s, Nick Fury is officially confirmed to appear, and that the villains for the movie will be the Skrulls. But that's not even the most exciting bit of Captain Marvel news, the real news is that longtime Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson gets to ditch the eye patch this time around.

Yep, you read that correctly. We're getting a young Nick Fury complete with two working eyeballs. The information comes to us from ComingSoon.net's live blog of the Marvel panel. Detailed in the panel was concept art for Captain Marvel showing off the Skrulls that look pretty close to their comic book counterparts and pictures of a young Nick Fury without an eye patch, which since the movie is taking place in the early 1990s could fit the timeline when he started wearing the patch.

According to the comics, Nick Fury's aging has slowed considerably due to the Infinity Formula, a serum created by Dr. Berthold Sternburg. Fury was first given the serum in the 1940s and took the serum annually for years in order to keep the effects of the serum from reversing. Sometimes the comic books would label him as "past his prime," but that all had to do with whatever narrative that the particular comic was trying to get across. At one point it was suggested that the Infinity Formula stopped working for Fury, which would explain his recent aging.

Nick Fury's left eye was damaged from a grenade blast in World War II, but the damage was minimal at the time. Over the years the injury has caused him to lose 95% of his vision in that eye. It has been rumored that Fury had his eye removed or biologically enhanced, but that is not the case. Fury still has his original eye attached that he covers with an eye patch. He has explained that it's easy to disguise himself; all he has to do is remove his eye patch and slip on a contact lens because everybody is always looking for the one-eyed man.

At this time it is not clear just how young Nick Fury will be in Captain Marvel or if he will still be consuming the Infinity Formula. It would make sense to introduce the formula and it was also help to explain why Fury isn't wearing the eye patch. Whatever the reason may be, it's going to be awesome to see Samuel L. Jackson portray a young Nick Fury in the early 1990s with Carol Davenport. Production is set to begin in February of 2018 with a release date roughly a year later on March 8th, 2019. More news is expected to roll in soon, but be on the look out for some de-aged set pictures of Samuel L. Jackson as a young, two-eyed Nick Fury.