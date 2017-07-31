25 years after the movie came out, The Nightmare Before Christmas is finally getting a sequel. It just isn't happening on the big screen. Next year, publisher Tokyopop is going to publish the first ever follow-up to Tim Burton's classic animated feature in the form of a comic book, which will follow Jack Skellington's loveable ghost dog Zero.

The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter who announce a spring 2018 release date. The new comic book, titled Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero's Journey, is going to be released first as single-issues that will ship to comic book shops and book retailers. It will then later be collected into full-color trade paperback editions, as well as black and white "pocket-sized" manga editions, which is a little more in line with what Tokyopop is known for. So you'll have to decide if you want to be patient and wait for the collected edition or buy it issue-to-issue. Or, if you're a major Nightmare Before Christmas fan, maybe you go for both when it comes to this long-awaited Nightmare Before Christmas 2, even if it is just a comic book?

Even though it isn't another movie, this is a very big deal. The Nightmare Before Christmas is an absolute classic and has maintained a tremendously large following in the years since its initial release in 1993. The movie made more than $75 million worldwide, which isn't a bad take considering what movies were making at the time at the box office, but the movie took on a life of its own once it was released on home video. To this day, there is still tons of merchandise available for the world that Tim Burton helped create, even though he didn't direct The Nightmare Before Christmas. It was actually Henry Selick who helmed the cult classic. For a movie that clocks in at just 76 minutes, its legacy is pretty impressive.

There aren't a lot of details available yet for Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero's Journey, but it is said to follow the dog as he gets lost in Christmas Town. The book is going to be written by DJ Milky with art from Studio DICE, which works on the Star Wars Battlefront video games and also which produced artwork for the manga adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Per THR's report, this is going to mark the first of many expanding collaborations between Tokyopop and Disney. Tokyopop also did an adaptation of the original Nightmare Before Christmas movie.

We may still have to wait quite a while to get our hands on this long-awaited Nightmare Before Christmas follow-up, but there are surely plenty of fans who are going to be excited just to know that it's happening at all. Will this maybe lead to a proper sequel in the form of a movie from Tim Burton? Probably not, but if Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero's Journey sells really well, it would be impossible to rule it out.