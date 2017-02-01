Robert Englund is back in the Freddy Krueger makeup in the new documentary Nightmares In the Makeup Chair, with the first trailer and poster debuting today. Fans will enter the makeup room and see the entire process as special makeup effects artist Robert Kurtzman transforms Robert Englund into Freddy Krueger once again! Robert Englund takes fans on an exciting, funny, and emotional journey through his years as Freddy Krueger with stories and anecdotes, all while paying tribute to the legacy of Wes Craven. Here's what Robert Englund had to say in his statement.

"Nightmares In the Makeup Chair is my love letter to the Nightmare on Elm Street series and to practical makeup. I've always been in awe of the multi-talented makeup effects artists. From sketching to sculpting, they realize the design. Then to the fine precision of the molding and the manufacturing of the makeup appliances which are nearly paper thin. And then, the application process where I sit in the makeup chair and I become their living canvas as they glue me in and paint the appliances. This documentary not only captures their talent, but I think it might inspire a new generation of practical effects artists. I was happy to become Freddy once again to share the makeup process with the fans."

Fans will join Robert Kurtzman in his studio as he shares his makeup secrets while creating the final version of Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger makeup. For the very first time, the complete Freddy Krueger makeup process is documented using multiple high-definition cameras which capture every detail of the application process. Here's what Robert Kurtzman had to say in his statement on NightmaresInTheMakeupChair.com.

"Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger is one of the greatest horror characters of all time, and it was exciting for me to create my own version of Freddy, I always look forward to working with Robert Englund. He's a captivating storyteller who tells these entertaining stories in the makeup room. And during this film he tells these great stories about the Nightmare films and playing Freddy while I'm applying the Krueger makeup."

Join Robert Englund as he meets fans as Freddy, while he is interviewed in full Freddy makeup by horror host Svengoolie (Rich Koz), and as he shares his memories and insights on Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street series. Nightmares in the Makeup Chair director Mike Kerz gives some background on the film, in his statement below.

"I was inspired by the vintage photos of the legendary artist Jack Pierce applying the Frankenstein makeup to Boris Karloff. Sadly, those sessions were never documented on film. That is why we created our documentary, fans will see two modern horror legends at work. Robert Englund is fascinating as he shares insightful stories about the Elm Street films and Freddy with the audience. And it is amazing to watch Robert Kurtzman apply the various stages of makeup to transform Robert Englund into Freddy Krueger."

Director of photography Nick Meriage adds, "The makeup itself is a true work of art, and the detail of the makeup appliances is stunning in high-def." Nightmares In the Makeup Chair will premiere at a film festival in 2017 (TBD). Distribution is pending. Nightmares producer Mia Kerz promises that the release of the film will include theatrical roadshow engagements and a coffee table book detailing every step of the Robert Englund/Robert Kurtzman Freddy Krueger makeup process. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for Nightmares In the Makeup Chair below.