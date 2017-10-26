Despite off and on talks of a reboot supposedly happening, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is currently dormant, although one enterprising fan has offered a look at what the franchise might look like if it took a far different approach. While we wait for word on the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, a YouTube user has debuted a new fan trailer that shows what A Nightmare on Elm Street Netflix TV series might look like. While there is no indication that this franchise may be heading down the streaming service route, the trailer is certainly an intriguing one to look at.

This trailer was put together by a YouTube user named Jose Mellinas, who uses footage from A Nightmare on Elm Street Trailer Concept, the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy vs Jason. The trailer also features footage from a number of movies that don't feature Freddy Krueger, such as the 2015 documentary The Nightmare, this year's A Cure For Wellness starring Dane DeHaan, the 2014 cult horror classic The Babadook, last year's horror-thriller Rupture and even The New Mutants trailer that dropped earlier this month. There is no new footage shot for this trailer, but just the notion of this storied franchise heading to Netflix is an intriguing one that may be worthy of consideration.

The original Nightmare on Elm Street franchise spawned six movies, the original 1984 classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1985's A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1988's A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1989's A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child and 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare. Then in 1994, original director Wes Craven returned with a unique twist on the franchise with Wes Craven's New Nightmare, which brought the iconic Freddy Krueger into the "real world." This was his last entry in the franchise though, since he launched a new horror franchise with Scream just two years later in 1996.

The franchise was brought back to life in 2010 with A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, starring Jackie Earle Haley, which was a modest success at the box office, with $63 million domestic and $115.6 million worldwide, from a $35 million budget, but it was denounced by the critics and many fans, with just a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Original Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp also revealed in a March 2017 interview that she couldn't even bring herself to watch the reboot, since she still has such strong feelings about her time on the set and she doesn't want to see those scenes re-imagined.

Last month, the original Freddy Krueger, Robert Englund, revealed in an interview that he'd love to see Kevin Bacon as Freddy Krueger in a new Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen. We reported in July that writer David Leslie Johnson was tasked with writing this reboot, while Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg expressed interest in directing the reboot, but now he's become quite busy since he's taken on Shazam for Warner Bros. While we wait for more on the iconic Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, take a look at this fan trailer for a Nightmare on Elm Street Netflix series, courtesy of Jose Melinas YouTube.