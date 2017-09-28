We haven't seen Freddy Krueger on screen since 2010's failed A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, which starred Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen) as the famed, sweater-wearing dream demon. But New Line Cinema is going to make a new Elm Street movie at some point. So who should play Freddy Krueger next time around? Robert Englund thinks Kevin Bacon would make a fine choice.

Robert Englund played Freddy Krueger in the original Nightmare on Elm Street and continued to do so up through 2003's Freddy vs. Jason. He has a very strong attachment to the role of Freddy Krueger and knows it very well. Better than anyone. So if he endorses someone for the role, that's a pretty big deal. During a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Englund was asked who he might like to see play the part in the next movie and he made it clear he thinks Kevin Bacon is the guy for the job for an Elm Street reboot. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Well the gossip I've heard, and I don't know how valid this is, but there has been some talk about using, or perhaps he's been approached, Kevin Bacon. Yeah. I think that would be great. He's in one of my favorite little horror movies, Stir of Echoes, and you should check it out if you haven't seen in. And I just think Kevin's the right size. I think he respects horror movies. He doesn't make fun of them. I think it would be real interesting."

For one, Robert Englund is absolutely right about Stir of Echoes. If you haven't seen that movie, do yourself a favor and check it out. But more to the point, Kevin Bacon might actually make a pretty solid Freddy Krueger. This isn't the first time we've heard his name come up either. There's been online chatter about it for a while. In fact, last year, a fan on Twitter suggested that Bacon would be great for the part of Freddy in a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie and, he just so happen to agree, saying, "I like the way you think!"

Nothing against Jackie Earle Haley who, at least at the time, seemed like an excellent choice for Freddy Krueger, but something about his take on it just didn't work. It had a lot more to do with the bad movie he was trapped in, no doubt, but the next crack at Elm Street needs to head in a very different direction. Kevin Bacon can do the serious bits and he has that sense of humor, which is a blend that Freddy requires. And, as Robert Englund points out, he has the right build.

Robert Englund's comments to Cinema Blend don't mean that this is in any way going to happen. He isn't involved in the production, at least as far as we know, but his word does mean something. Currently, David Leslie Johnson (The Conjuring 2) is the man tasked with writing the new Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, but development has been slow. Kevin Bacon isn't getting any younger. So get on it, Hollywood!