What is Robert England's own personal favorite Freddy Krueger kill in an Elm Street movie? The answer might surprise you. A few months ago, a new trailer debuted for the documentary Nightmares From the Makeup Chair, featuring the iconic Robert Englund getting back into the makeup chair to be transformed into Freddy Krueger one last time. Throughout the years, there has been talk of another reboot to continue this franchise, but that hasn't happened yet. While we wait for any movement on the languishing series, Robert Englund revealed during a recent convention appearance what his favorite Freddy Krueger kill is in the entire franchise...So far.

Freddy Krueger was first introduced in the 1984 Wes Craven classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, where Robert Englund starred alongside Heather Langenkamp and a young Johnny Depp in his feature film debut. The franchise continued with 1985's A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1988's A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1989's A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child and 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, along with the unique 1994 film Wes Craven's A New Nightmare, which featured franchise stars like Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp playing themselves. Robert Englund appeared at the Monsterpallooza convention over the weekend, where he was asked what his favorite kill in the entire franchise was. He revealed that the "Hearing Aid Kill" from The Final Nightmare is his favorite, which you can watch below thanks to YouTube.

Throughout the original Nightmare on Elm Street franchise's theatrical run, directors, writers and producers were always trying to come up with fun, funny, and inventive ways to kill off characters. And the "Hearing Aid" death from 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare is certainly unique in it's own right. Freddy appears as deaf teen Carlos' mother, who slaps the boy before transforming back into Freddy so that he can insert a giant-sized cotton swab through poor Carlos' ear. Freddy then steals Carlos's ear drum and his hearing aid. Knowing Carlos can't hear him, Freddy runs up behind the youth, dancing and shouting. The killer then returns Carols' hearing aid, which is now a creepy parasite that has latched itself onto the side of Carlos' head. The hearing aid is cranked up to the max, causing whispers to sound 10 times louder. Using this to his dastardly advantage, Freddy kills him by scratching a chalkboard with his finger knives until Carlos' head explodes in gory fashion. Englund explained why this is his favorite scene, calling Freddy an 'equal opportunity' serial killer.

"It's such a Cronenberg head explosion. The guys loved doing that. But yeah, what I love is that it's a real politically incorrect sequence, ya know. And I hate the fact... I know many, I don't even know what the politically correct term is anymore. I don't think it's disabled anymore... special needs actors. Gosh, I work with actors that are in wheelchairs or have problems with their sight, and they don't just want to play goody goody people all the time. They don't just have to be the good guy. Or the nice guy. Or the saint. Or the martyr. They want to be bad guys and villains as well. And I love the political incorrectness of that. Freddy's an equal opportunity serial killer. He doesn't care if you've got a hearing aid. He'll get ya. That's my favorite Freddy kill. Because of all the ramifications for it."

New Line Cinema tried to reboot Freddy in 2010 with a new version of A Nightmare on Elm Street, which starred Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy. While it fared decently at the box office, earning $115.6 million worldwide from a $35 million budget, it wasn't received too well from fans and critics alike. Robert Englund revealed a few years ago that he would love to see a Nightmare on Elm Street prequel, and while there has been talk of a new remake recently, it isn't known if that project is in active development or not.

The studio announced in August 2015 that David Leslie Johnson was coming aboard to write the script for a Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, but there was no director or producers attached at the time. Michael Bay's Platinum Bay was behind the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, but it doesn't seem like they are involved in this new project. Then again, there hasn't been any updates since the writer came aboard back in 2015, so perhaps this project is dead. At any rate, take a look at the full video from Robert Englund's Monsterpallooza appearance, along with the scene from Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare that is the actor's favorite Freddy kill.