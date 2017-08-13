Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg currently has the number one movie in the country and has his eyes on possibly rebooting A Nightmare on Elm Street and Critters. The Swedish director's Annabelle: Creation was made for only $15 million dollars and has now more than doubled its budget, which is a great sign of things to come for Sandberg. Now the director may be setting his sights on rebooting some of New Line's legendary horror movies.

The news comes to us via ScreenRant. During a discussion about Annabelle: Creation, Sandberg was asked if there were any movies that he would be interested in rebooting. The director chose two classics from the New Line catalog and mentioned that he would like to do something different with the movies as opposed to a traditional reboot. The director had this to say.

"I've been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Critters. Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous installments. Like instead of remaking Nightmare you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing."

Taking Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street as source material for a new movie could potentially be a homerun if done in a caring manner. It would take some serious work to put out something that horror fans would respect, but Sandberg could very well be the director to pull off that kind of undertaking. Taking on A Nightmare on Elm Street could be a very risky project. The last time we saw Freddy Krueger on the big screen was in 2010 for a remake of the original movie and it was critically panned and generally hated by all that saw it. Despite all of the hate for the movie, it did go on to win the People's Choice Award for Best Horror Movie in 2011.

Critters would be an interesting choice because of the comedic undertones. The original movie was released 2 years after A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1986 and finished the franchise off in 1992 after 4 movies of varying degrees of success. The final movie in the series was a direct to video release that didn't really leave fans wanting any more of the science fiction horror movie. Critters could be the more interesting choice of the two, purely for underdog status.

David F. Sandberg's 2016 movie Lights Out was released in 2016 and grossed over $140 million dollars at the box office with an initial budget of $4.9 million dollars. Sandberg's talents of basically making something from nothing are starting to make him a hot commodity in the horror world, which could lead to him taking the helm of a classic franchise like A Nightmare on Elm Street or even Critters. No official announcements have been made, but if anyone could do something interesting with a horror movie currently, it's David F. Sandberg.