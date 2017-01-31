One of the greatest heroines to ever spawn from the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise is doing something very cool for fans. Lisa Wilcox, the actress who played Alice Johnson in both A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, is revisiting filming locations around Hollywood and telling stories about making the two iconic horror movies. Having lived to tell stories about being chased by movie maniac Freddy Krueger through two different sequels, Wilcox travels to Burbank, California in the first segment (seen below) to The Johnson house, where her character Alice and her brother Rick (actor Andras Jones) lived.

After appearing in the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, Lisa Wilcox took a break to raise her children and work in the corporate world. But once bitten by the acting bug, it's hard to stay away. She says this to Bloody Disgusting about revisiting the horror movies of her past.

"As a surprise, a friend of mine took me to the location in Culver City where we filmed The Crave Inn Exterior scenes in Dream Master. We had a lovely lunch at what is now called Café Laurent. It dawned on me that a trip down memory lane might be a blast to share with all lovers of Nightmare On Elm Street."

With episode one now live on Lisa Wilcox's Youtube Channel, the actress plans to unleash 8 episodes of this behind-the-scenes look at Dream Master and tell some never-told stories about the making of the movie and her cast members. She has even teased the possibility of other Elm Street stars popping in to take the trip down memory lane with her. Perhaps even Freddy Krueger himself, Robert England, will stop by? She says this about her series.

"The first series of 8 episodes will just be me at locations all over Los Angeles. They are about 3-5 minutes long and you will absolutely hear set stories never heard before. Nothing TMZ-like...God forbid. Just forgotten memories coming alive. There are also some fun props thrown in. Being from the theater, I just can't help it!"

Directed by Renny Harlin, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master came out on August 19, 1988 and is the fourth movie in the Nightmare on Elm Street series. In the movie, dream demon Freddy Krueger is resurrected from his apparent demise, and rapidly tracks down and kills the remainder of the Elm Street kids. However, Kristen (who can draw others into her dreams) wills her special ability to her friend Alice (Lisa Wilcox). Alice soon realizes that Freddy is taking advantage of that unknown power to pull a new group of children into his foul domain.

Not only is Lisa Wilcox doing this exciting new online horror series, she's also ready to get back in the acting game, and plans to take on a variety of roles in plenty of different genres. As she puts it, she's ready to 'work' her 'brains out!' She is hoping to do Sci-fi, comedy and drama in the very near future. New episodes of her behind-the-scenes Nightmare on Elm Street series will debut every Thursday, debuting on a weekly basis. If you subscribe to her Youtube, you could win a one-on-one chance to have a phone chat with the actress. Check out here video in the embed below.