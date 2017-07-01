It has been seven years since Freddy Krueger graced the big screen in the 2010 reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Despite having a pretty great stand in for Robert Englund in the form of Jackie Earle Haley, the movie didn't really work for audiences. There has been talk of another reboot in the works at New Line and, rest assured horror fans, that reboot is still happening. Writer David Leslie Johnson is still attached and is pounding it out on his trusty old typewriter as we speak.

Bloody Disgusting was recently able to confirm that David Leslie Johnson, who wrote The Conjuring 2 and was recently hired to write The Conjuring 3, is still attached to A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. However, it may be quite a long ways off. New Line is currently focusing heavily on expanding their Conjuring movie universe, with several spin-offs in development, as well as focusing on the IT movie and the sequel that will follow. So the Elm Street reboot probably won't happen until then.

Despite the fact that the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot sounds like it is at the very least a couple of years away, somehow, a synopsis for the movie has been making the rounds. The synopsis made its way onto IMDB and, shortly after David Leslie Johnson was announced for The Conjuring 3, the synopsis started making the rounds online. Bloody Disgusting is also reporting that this synopsis is totally false, which is probably for the best because it doesn't sound like the kind of thing that would be worth the wait after the last disappointing reboot. Here is the defunct synopsis.

"When Brenton Higgins begins to appear in other people's dreams at will, he has no idea that he is the illegitimate son of Freddy Krueger. Recently moving back to Elm Street, Brenton discovers his hidden past and finds himself on a collision course with Freddy himself. Brenton is also pursued by a mysterious secret government agency, led by Professor Matthew Luk. They want his gift. What they don't know is that they will get Krueger, with hell to pay."

So, instead of just sticking to the formula of having Freddy Krueger killing teenagers in their nightmares, this would go really off the rails and bring in Freddy's kid and some crazy government agency. Points for creativity, but that is not the Nightmare on Elm Street movie that most fans want to see. Unfortunately, we may not know for a while what form the actual A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot will take, as David Leslie Johnson has his hands full right now. But he is a talented and accomplished horror writer, so having him in place is a good place to start. Better to get it right than to rush it, and New Line seems to really be understanding that as of late when it comes to horror movies. And suffice it to say, we still like the idea of Kevin Bacon taking on the role of Freddy next.