It's been nearly five months since the highly-anticipated Nightwing movie landed LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, and we still haven't heard yet who will portray the title character. While we wait to see who will be cast, the director took to Twitter over the weekend, to share his thoughts about why he thinks this beloved and iconic character is so important. Here's what the filmmaker had to say during a series of tweets this weekend.

"The story of Dick Grayson, becoming Robin, then becoming Nightwing played out for us, the audience, in the comics in REAL TIME. It wasn't a flashback. We experienced it. So all of Robin/Nightwing's successes and failures we were along for the ride. And people that underestimated Robin or dismissed him perhaps had their opinions changed as we watched him "grow up" right in front of us. His relationships, his conflicts with Batman et al felt real to me because he was the window character with which we experienced Gotham City."

The statement on Chris McKay Twitter was received well by fans of the property, with his multi-tweet statement getting a number of likes and retweets. He was also told by another fan that he hopes whoever gets cast as Dick Greyson loves the character as much as he does. While no one has been cast, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has expressed interest in the role, while Zac Efron and Steven Yeun have also been rumored. Whoever does land the role, though, will need to be just as passionate about the character. Here's what Chris McKay had to say in another statement.

"He has to. It has to be full commitment. Every day. It is going to be grueling from a martial arts, gymnastics and stunt perspective. Also emotionally taxing. It's going to be real."

There were rumors that Nightwing may surface in Justice League, since a set photo with Zack Snyder and Jason Momoa seemed to showcase the Nightwing costume in the background, but the character was never confirmed. Of course, it's possible that he was cast in secret, and will in fact be unveiled in Justice League, before this stand-alone Nightwing hits theaters, although a release date has not been given. Take a look at the series of tweets sent out by Nightwing director Chris McKay.

The story of Dick Grayson, becoming Robin, then becoming Nightwing played out for us, the audience, in the comics in REAL TIME. https://t.co/icAEA8Imkz — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) July 16, 2017

It wasn't a flashback. We experienced it. So all of Robin/Nightwings successes and failures we were along for the ride. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) July 16, 2017

And people that underestimated Robin or dismissed him perhaps had their opinions changed as we watched him "grow up" right in front of us. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) July 16, 2017

His relationships, his conflicts with Batman et al felt real to me because he was the window character with which we experienced Gotham city — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) July 16, 2017

He has too. It has to be full commitment. Every day. It is going to be gruelling from a martial arts, gymnastics and stunt perspective. https://t.co/mYII8osKxI — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) July 16, 2017