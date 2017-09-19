Ladies and gentleman, the DCEU may very well have found its Dick Grayson. The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay is currently working on a Nightwing movie and, though we don't have a release date, we know it is in development. Some recent activity online, as well as a rumor from a DC fan page, suggest that American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock is the actor who has been tapped to play Dick Grayson in the Nightwing movie.

As reported by Comicbook.com, this rumor first started gaining some heat when some interesting Twitter activity was noticed. Finn Wittrock recently followed director Chris McKay on Twitter, but the two have had absolutely no exchanges whatsoever. Similar social media activity preceded DCEU castings in the past.

Then, the owner of the DC Extended Universe fan page on Facebook posted an update to their page claiming that an anonymous source tipped them off that Finn Wittrock had indeed landed the role of Nightwing. The post was taken down rather quickly, but then the owner of the page took to Reddit to reassert the claims and doubling down on the comments that were made. Here's what the Reddit post had to say.

"This is my first scoop. I do not have a track record to follow. I've made connections using the DCEU page though and that's led to getting information," the fan wrote. It should be noted, I am not Warner Bros, Chris McKay, DC Films, etc. I felt confident enough to confirm Finn as Nightwing as an EXCLUSIVE. Take it with a grain of salt until it's confirmed, but don't be surprised when he is announced."

The DC Extended Universe fan page does have quite the sizeable following on Facebook and it isn't likely that they would want to tarnish their reputation by peddling a completely BS scoop. On the other hand, this isn't coming from any kind of official source. But coupled with the recent Twitter activity, it isn't the most unbelievable thing we've ever heard. Despite not necessarily being a huge name Finn Wittrock is the right age to play Nightwing, he definitely has the right look and he's been getting steady work in bigger projects. He does seem to fit the bill.

Chris McKay has promised that his Nightwing movie is going to be a practical, gritty, totally awesome action movie and that he needs a totally committed actor for the part. Considering that this would elevate Finn Wittrock to an entirely new level, we can guess he'd be pretty committed. Plus, this could give the opportunity for Dick Grayson to appear in another DCUE movie before the Nightwing movie, which doesn't currently have a release date, actually gets going. Maybe we'll get some sort of nod to him in Justice League? This is a name to keep an eye on if you are interested in the DCEU and have any sort of emotional investment in the Nightwing movie.