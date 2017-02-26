Just a few days ago, we reported that The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay will next tackle a live-action Nightwing movie. Now that we know this movie is actually happening, many are wondering who will actually play the title character. Over the weekend, one potential candidate emerged, with Supernatural star Jared Padalecki responding to a fan on social media, revealing that he would love to play Nightwing.

While this is far from a confirmation that he will take on the role the actor was asked by a fan on Twitter if he would consider playing Nightwing, with Jared Padalecki revealing that he "always wanted to" play this character on the big screen. Although this project is actually moving forward, it may be quite some time before they are ready to start casting, so it seems unlikely that the studio is actually looking to cast this title role quite yet. Still, Jared Padalecki may still be a contender when the time has come for casting to start.

Bill Dubuque (The Accountant, The Judge) is writing the screenplay, with Chris McKay taking on the directorial duties. Dick Grayson is the original Robin in the DC Comics, the youngest member of an acrobat family known as the Flying Graysons. Bob Kane and Bill Finger created the character with illustrator Jerry Robinson, with the character making his comic book debut in Detective Comics #38, which was released in April 1940. It isn't clear how faithful the movie will be to the comics, or if the filmmakers are trying to adapt a particular DC story with Nightwing.

After Dick's parents were murdered in the comics, he is taken in as the legal ward of Bruce Wayne. He soon becomes Robin, teaming-up with The Dark Knight to clean up Gotham and restore justice to the troubled city. In the 1980s, Grayson traded his Robin persona in for that of Nightwing, and became the leader of the Teen Titans. In his wake, a number of young men, and even some women, stepped in to take over as Robin. It isn't clear quite yet how far along the script is at this point, or when we might get the first story details.

Jared Padalecki is best known for playing Sam Winchester on The CW hit series Supernatural, which is currently in its 12th season. He also returned to reprise his role as Dean Forster in the Netflix streaming service revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. If he does take on the title role in this Nightwing movie, it will be his first movie role in eight years, following his leading role in the 2009 horror remake Friday the 13th. Take a look at Jared Padalecki's tweet below, as we wait for more details on the Nightwing movie.