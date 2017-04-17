Robert Englund is a living legend known for portraying Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street series. While he'll likely never return to that role, he hasn't given up his passion for acting. And in the horror world, a new Robert Englund movie is a cause for celebration, even if it's a low budget schlock fest that goes straight to VOD. The later half of that sentence may be true for his latest terrifying outing, a dark thriller called Nightworld. But it actually looks like a scary movie that will have horror fans excited all over again.

Robert Englund stars in Nightworld, which has the iconic actor fighting off a malevolent force while coming face to face with a very dark afterworld. Bloody Disgusting debuted the first trailer, which you can see below. They also have the first poster, which features an eery looking Englund who wears dark shades to cover up his glassy eyes. Standing alongside him is Jason London, perhaps best known for his performances in Man in the Moon and Dazed and Confused.

In Nightworld, When Former LAPD Officer Brett Irlam Jason London takes a job as head of security at an old apartment building in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, he soon begins to experience a series of bizarre and terrifying events. Once he begins to delve deep into the building's sinister history, and investigate it's shadowy owners and past employees, Brett soon uncovers a malevolent force nestled deep in the bowels of the building basement that will do anything to be set free into our world.

Robert Englund plays the former head of security for the old apartment building. In the trailer, he comes to help London when mysterious things start to go bump in the night. At one point, he removes his dark glasses to reveal that his eyesight was taken from him while on the job.

Instructed not to go into certain areas of the building by himself after hours, Irlam, in true horror movie fashion, disregards those warnings and goes anyway. We soon learn that he has a late wife. And as Brett delves deeper into the building's mysteries, he comes face to face with his old spouse, who has seemingly risen from the dead. Englund delivers this scary bit of advice, which no one heeds until it's too late.

"If you do not do as I ask, everything you know, everything you love, will end."

Robert Englund recently appeared at Monsterpalooza in Pasadena, California, which has become the Comic-Con of horror. He was there to mostly talk about his long tenure with the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. But he also opened up about Nightworld in his Sunday Q&A. Addressing an at capacity audience, he declared Nightworld one of the scariest scripts he's read 'in a long time'.

The trailer originally had its world premiere at Monsterpalooza, wowing the crowd in attendance. As you can see, it looks pretty scary, and is not your average straight-to-DVD affair. Patricio Valladares directs the supernatural thriller, which was recently picked up by VMI Worldwide.

The Nightworld story is by Barry Keating, with Loris Curci and Milan Konjevic writing the script. The movie will arrive later this year, and could get a small theatrical debut before heading starting to Blu-ray and VOD. We have the trailer and poster for you to check out. It may not be A Nightmare on Elm Street, but it has the potential to be a new horror classic.