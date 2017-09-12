Nintendo has really figured things out over the last year or so. After a few rough years under the disastrous Wii U, they have managed to course correct in a big way with the Nintendo Switch. But outside of that, they have found tremendous success with their NES Classic Edition and upcoming SNES Classic Edition. Now, those who weren't able to get their hands on one during the initial run have hope as Nintendo has announced that they are bringing back the NES Classic Edition next year.

As reported by Kotaku, Nintendo has announced that the NES Classic will return to store shelves and online retailers next summer. Details are pretty scarce right now, but gamers will get the chance to buy one of the very coveted classic Nintendo systems, which comes preloaded with more than 30 classic games and can almost fit in the palm of your hand. Here's what Nintendo had to say about it.

"Next summer, Nintendo will also bring back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system with new shipments. More information about the timing of the return of NES Classic Edition will be announced in the future."

When the NES Classic Edition launched last year, they sold out in the blink of an eye and the quantities were very limited when compared to the demand. As such, many who wanted to get one were left out in the cold. Or they were forced to pay exorbitant amounts of money for one on eBay or Amazon after the fact. Considering one of the main appeals of the system was the very reasonable retail price of $59.99, that is a shame. Luckily, more of the systems are on the way. Additionally, the SNES Classic, which is set to arrive later this month, is also going to get a bigger than expected shipment, with more shipments to come after the initial launch.

"Due to incredible demand for the upcoming Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, Nintendo plans to ship the retro-inspired product into 2018. Originally, shipments were announced to cease at the end of this calendar year. In addition, more units of Super NES Classic Edition will ship on its Sept. 29 launch day in the U.S. than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year, with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly. Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves."

The SNES Classic retails for a reasonable $79.99 but pre-orders were through the roof and were plagued with issues. Many gamers were concerned that Nintendo was going to repeat what happened with the NES Classic, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Apparently, they like money more than they like releasing something in limited quantities. This also bodes well for those hoping rumors of the N64 Classic Edition are true. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as Nintendo released more details on the NES Classic Edition and when it will be made available again.