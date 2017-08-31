Nintendo has just revealed that they are going to be releasing 20 brand new indie games for the Switch console, which is great news for the people who are lucky enough to own one. The Switch made its debut in March of this year and is still a hot ticket item, meaning they are still very hard to obtain. There are even websites dedicated to checking store and online availability to alert Nintendo fans when the Switch console becomes available in their area. The consoles are obviously available on eBay and Craigslist for ridiculous prices while even big-name stores like Gamestop are selling what they call "bundles," which inflate the price to match the pricing of the third-party market.

In addition to being nearly impossible to find, Nintendo has also received criticism for a lack of games for the Switch, a common complaint whenever a new console is released by the video game innovators. So, the announcement that they are adding 20 new indie games is a welcome surprise as indie games have only gotten better over the years and Nintendo has had some pretty good luck with them in the past with the Wii U console. The company is deeming these new releases as "Nindies," which include the following 20 games: SteamWorld Dig 2 (September 21st), Golf Story (September 2017), Wulver Blade (September 2017), Yolo and the Celestial Elephants (October 12th), Earth Atlantis (Fall), Sausage Sports Club (Fall), Mom Hid My Game! (Late 2017), Floor Kids (Holiday 2017), Poly Bridge (Holiday 2017), Battle Chef Brigade (Holiday 2017), Nine Parchments (Holiday 2017), Morphies Law (Winter), Dragon: Marked For Death (Winter), Kentucky Route Zero, TV Edition (Early 2018), Next Up Hero (Early 2018), Mulaka (Early 2018), Shovel Knight: King of Cards (Early 2018), Light Fingers (Early 2018), Super Meat Boy Forever (2018), and No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again (2018).

The announcement of the indie game releases comes straight from Nintendo and they also released a statement about working with smaller developers. The statement reads.

"We love the creativity, passion and amazing response that our independent developer community has already shown for Nintendo Switch.It's great to see so many different developers creating new, unique experiences that take advantage of the hardware's features. This is a win for fans, who will have access to an even wider selection of great indie content to take wherever they go."

This is a point in the right direction for Nintendo as they have had somewhat of a rocky past with outside developers for various reasons, but the main one is the lack of console performance, which strongly inhibits other developers from wanting to work with the mega company.

Though the Wii U was panned by critics and fans for being a step backwards from the revolutionary Wii console, it did introduce some highly enjoyable indie games to the Nintendo E-shop. One of them, Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight, is set to make a return for a third installment in early 2018. The 2D, side scrolling adventure was a throwback and a breath of fresh air at the same time. Another popular indie game that was a success on the Wii U was the puzzle game, The Swapper by Curve Studios/Face Palm Games. The critically acclaimed game takes place in a sci-fi setting and has great game mechanics and challenging puzzles with an eerie storyline.

The new announcement of the 20 indie games coming for the Nintendo Switch is great for Nintendo. Over the past few years they have gone on to good partnerships as the indie game world begins to expand and now is the perfect time for the company as the holiday season approaches. Now if they could only manufacture enough to get into retailers so people could actually play the new games.