Star Wars Celebration 2017 is just around the corner! Disney and Lucasfilm's annual party for all things related to a galaxy far, far away is taking place in Orlando, Florida this year and if you weren't already considering going, you may want to reconsider. Why is that? Well, because you won't have another chance until 2019 since the event will not be happening next year.

In a recent post to the official Star Wars Celebration website, it was confirmed that Disney and Lucasfilm will be giving the event a rest for 2018. Star Wars Celebration has been historically a little sporadic, but 2017 will mark the third consecutive year and since Disney will be releasing new Star Wars stuff every single year, it seemed like they would probably be holding the event annually from now on. That appears not to be the case. Here is the statement they released about the next Star Wars Celebration, which won't be taking place until 2019.

"Celebration is the official, definitive Star Wars event, with entertainment, interactive experiences and exclusives that can only be found at this Lucasfilm production. They are the ultimate community fan gathering as well, and friends will want to start planning to be together again to commemorate everyone's favorite saga. The next official Celebration is slated for a location and date soon-to-be announced, in 2019."

On the surface it may seem like Disney is just being conscious of oversaturation, but there could be more to it. There are tons of things to promote at Star Wars Celebration such as books, comics, video games and everything in between, but the movies are without question the biggest reason people will show up to these things. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming out in December and the young Han Solo movie currently slated to hit theaters in May of 2018, they probably wouldn't have a movie to promote at Celebration next year. There had been some reason to believe that the release date for Han Solo would shift to December, but the fact that they are opting out of holding Star Wars Celebration in 2018 lends a lot of credibility to the idea that the movie will be sticking with the May 25, 2018, released date.

Waiting until 2019 to do another Star Wars Celebration may be a bit of a bummer for the most die-hard of fans, but it makes a lot of sense. This year they will be focused heavily on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. They could even announce what the anthology movie for 2020 will be. It seems much more likely that they will now since we know they won't have an event next year to do it at. Well, there is always San Diego Comic-Con, but that is not Disney's own event. We also know that the title for the Han Solo movie will be revealed at Disney's D23 expo this year, and that is another place that they can reveal some more Star Wars related news in 2017 should they decide to. That makes it even more sensible to not do Star Wars Celebration next year.

As far as this year goes, there will probably be a whole lot to look forward to at Star Wars Celebration next month in Orlando. We will be getting some Star Wars Rebels news, some info on the Han Solo movie and all kinds of stuff. But there is no question that the release of the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer is what fans all around the world are waiting for. Star Wars Celebration 2017 takes place in Orlando, Florida from April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. In case you are considering going now and planning a last minute trip, tickets for the event are still available at StarWarsCelebration.com.