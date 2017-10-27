Anna Kendrick has revealed the first look photo of herself in full costume from the upcoming movie Noelle, which was previously known as Nicole. We reported in January that the actress was being eyed for this Christmas comedy, and now production is under way in Vancouver. The photo reveals the actress as the title character, Santa Claus' daughter, in her full Christmas outfit, standing outside what appears to be a bar.

The actress revealed the photo on her Instagram page, although she didn't reveal any further details about the production. The story revolves around the title character Noelle, the daughter of the real Santa Claus, who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and her brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight. It isn't clear if the scene in this photo is on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or any of the other days leading up to the big holiday, but it's clear that the character is certainly in the Christmas spirit.

The cast also includes Shirley McClain as Noelle's "on-screen elf nanny," with Bill Hader and Billy Eichner also star in unspecified roles, but its not too hard to imagine theme as elves. Disney has handed out a November 8, 2019 release date for the Christmas comedy, which currently doesn't have any direct competition in that weekend, although that will surely change in the next few years. It will open a week after an untitled DC Film on November 1, 2019 and a week before another Christmas movie, Margie Claus, starring Melissa McCarthy.

Noelle is being directed by Marc Lawrence, who is working from his own script. The filmmaker is best known for making the Miss Congeniality movies, and his last directorial effort was The Rewrite. He also wrote and directed Two Weeks Notice, Music and Lyrics and Did You Hear About the Morgans?, all of which starred Hugh Grant. There has been no indication as to whether or not Hugh Grant is starring in this movie, but given that he has starred in almost all of the filmmaker's movies up to this point, it wouldn't be surprising.

Anna Kendrick will next be seen in Pitch Perfect 3, which is slated to hit theaters this December. She also stars in the upcoming Trolls holiday special, and is slated to star in the Trolls sequel as well. Take a look at this new image, courtesy of Anna Kendrick's Instagram.