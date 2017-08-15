The Nosferatu remake has just scared up a pretty great horror reunion. Director Robert Eggers has already signed on to direct the remake of the classic vampire tale and now Anya Taylor-Joy, who worked with Eggers on The Witch, is reportedly in negotiations to star in the movie. As much as people may be hesitant to see a remake of one of the most beloved horror movies of all-time, it is hard not to want to see these two work with one another again.

Variety broke the news that Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed to star in Nosferatu, but her deal has not yet closed. The report also didn't note who she is going to play in the movie, but it sounds like she will be playing the female lead. According to their report, Robert Eggers, who officially announced that he had signed on for the project last November, wanted to re-team with Taylor-Joy on the project early on, but since her breakout role in The Witch, her star power has been on the rise. That has made working Nosferatu into her schedule a bit of an issue, but it sounds like the producers may be willing to work around that if they can get her to sign on the dotted line.

Ever since The Witch came out, Anya Taylor-Joy has been on an upward trajectory in Hollywood. She is currently filming the X-Men spin-off New Mutants, which is slated for release next year and is likely to spawn a franchise. She also starred in the massive hit Split, which has become one of the most profitable movies of 2017 so far. She is already signed on to star in the sequel, which will be both a sequel to Split and Unbreakable, titled Glass. That movie is supposed to shoot in September, so odds are she would move right from New Mutants into Glass, which means that Nosferatu likely wouldn't be able to shoot until 2019.

The original Nosferatu was released in 1927 and, despite the fact that the movie is turning 90 this year, it is still heralded as one of the greatest horror movies ever made. The German classic was directed by F.W. Murnau and starred Max Schreck as the terrifying and iconic Count Orlok. Werner Herzog did attempt a remake of Nosferatu in the 70s and, even though it wasn't considered blasphemy and did do reasonably well with critics at the time, it is still dramatically overshadowed by the original. So Robert Eggers will have his work cut out for him.

The Witch wound up being a big surprise hit last year, grossing $40 million on a minimal budget. It served as Robert Eggers' feature-length debut and served as Anya Taylor-Joy's first credited feature role as well. That turned out pretty good for both of them, so hopefully the studio can get her to sign on the dotted line as that will make this Nosferatu some serious appeal.