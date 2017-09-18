The first trailer for November Criminals has arrived. This marks the first movie that will make its way to theaters featuring Ansel Elgort since his breakout in this summer's Baby Driver. However, Elgort finds himself on the right side of the law this time around, but things look no less troublesome for the young star, right or wrong. He's on a mission to figure out what happened to his friend, even if nobody else wants to help.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first trailer for November Criminals, which will first arrive on digital platforms November 7 before getting a theatrical release on December 8. The trailer is quite dramatic and clearly puts Ansel Elgort at the center. The movie also will be dealing with pretty topical racial issues, as a 17-year-old, African-American high school student is murdered and everyone wants to attribute it to gang violence, even though he had no known gang associations. Here's the official synopsis for the movie.

"A pair of college bound friends (Chloë Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort) find themselves falling for one another, but after the mysterious murder of their classmate they defy the authorities to uncover the truth."

Ansel Elgort and Chloe Grace Moretz headline the cast, but they are joined by quite a few other talented people to help round out the supporting cast and creative team. Cory Hardrict, Catherine Keener and David Strathairn round out the cast for November Criminals. The movie is directed by Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock, Anvil: The Story of Anvil) who may not be a big name but has definitely made some underrated movies in recent years. November Criminals was co-written by Gervasi and Steven Knight (Eastern Promises).

November Criminals is based on the novel written by author Sam Munson, which was first published in 2010. The November Criminals was actually Munson's first novel, who is likely to get a little bit more attention once this movie arrives. However, the book is not overly well-liked, having just a 2.7/5 rating on Goodreads. Granted, that doesn't necessarily mean that the movie will be equally middling, but since the movie is based directly on the book, it is worth taking into account.

November Criminals is a movie that seems to have a lot going for it, but at the same time, it also has just as much in the questionable column. So it is hard to say exactly where this movie is going to land when it arrives. Will this be a middle-of-the-road, melodramatic, young adult cash grab that slips through the cracks and wastes some excellent actors? Or will this be an under-the-radar, late 2017 pleasant surprise that can manage to elevate the source material it is based on? Check out the first trailer for November Criminals for yourself below and decided if it's something you want to take a chance on this fall.