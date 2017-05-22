The Cannes Film Festival is currently in full swing in the south of France, and one of the movies being sold to worldwide buyers at the fest is Numb, At the Edge of the End. VMI Worldwide has debuted the first trailer for this indie thriller, as it seeks international buyers at Cannes. The film doesn't have a release date in place yet, and it doesn't seem that the film has a domestic distributor quite yet, but that may change at the festival.

The story follows Kurt Matheson (Hayden Christensen) a war veteran with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) who perceives that the end of the world is coming. After establishing a relationship with a dubious Messiah (Harvey Keitel), he leaves his normal life and begins the construction of a shelter underground, training himself in an extreme way, at the cost of losing everything. He soon makes people believe he is insane. When he also comes to believe it, something extraordinary happens. The Hollywood Reporter debuted this trailer, and spoke with director Rodrigo Vila, who had this to say about his film in a statement.

"Numb tackles the threats of global warming and nuclear threats by showing Kurt Matheson's journey to surviving the apocalypse. It is a surprising and shocking film that will appeal to a worldwide audience."

Numb, at the Edge of the End also stars Justin Kelly, Marco Leonardi, Liz Solari, Fernan Miras, Christo J. Swart, Raymond Edward Lee and Javier Kussrow. Ever since closing out the Star Wars prequel trilogy with 2005's Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen has starred in a variety of different projects, like 2006's Factory Girl, 2007's Virgin Territory and 2008's Jumper. After a trio of 2010 films, Vanishing on 7th Street, Takers and Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey, the actor didn't work for four years until a pair of 2014 films, American Heist and Outcast, followed by 2015's 90 Minutes in Heaven. He will next be seen in First Kill alongside Bruce Willis, which is slated for release on July 21.

Numb, At the Edge of the End is directed by Rodrigo H. Vila, who made his narrative directorial debut with 2015's Boca Juniors 3D: The Movie. He has previously directed a number of documentaries in different formats, such as the TV movie documentaries The Mansonry Complot and The Nazi's Conspiracy in Latin America and episode of the TV mini-series documentary The Seven lives of General Perón. He is also in post-production on the documentary Tango in Paris, Memories of Astor Piazzolla and in pre-production on another documentary, Jairo: Imágenes Recobradas. It remains to be seen if this filmmaker will take on more narrative projects after Numb, At the Edge of the End, but we'll have to see how it fares at the box office, when a domestic distributor can be found. With stars like Hayden Christensen and Harvey Keitel attached, hopefully it will find a studio home soon. Take a look at the new trailer and poster below for Numb, at the Edge of the End.