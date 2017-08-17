News of the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie finally emerged today and rumors are suggesting that Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) will direct the often talked about spin-off. This is terrific news for Star Wars fans who have been bothering Ewan McGregor for years about an Obi-Wan spin-off movie. Castings have not been announced yet, but McGregor has expressed interest over the years about reprising his role as the sensitive Jedi Master. It has also been reported that there is not a script just yet, so it could be a while before we end up seeing the project.

The Hollywood Reporter were the first to announce the next Star Wars Story. It has been reported that Stephen Daldry is in the very early stages of talking to Disney about possibly helming the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. Looking at the Tony Award winning director's slate shows that he's directing the big screen adaptation of Wicked next, which has been talked about for years. Daldry has said that production is to start in 2018 for that project, so we're looking at quite a wait for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie if Lucasfilm and Daldry strike a deal.

Stephen Daldry has never directed anything remotely close to a Star Wars movie, so it will be interesting to see his take on one of the galaxy's most beloved characters. Daldry's most recent work was directing some episodes of Netflix's The Crown, a project that earned the director an Emmy nomination. If the Hollywood Reporter sources are to be believed, Daldry will work closely with Lucasfilm throughout the development phase of the spin-off, including the writing of the spin-off. The news is coming from unnamed sources. Nothing has been officially announced by Stephen Daldry or Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Lucasfilm is about to wrap production on the upcoming Han Solo movie, which has seen its fair share of turbulence during its production. Original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were reportedly fired for not seeing eye to eye with the brass at Lucasfilm and were swiftly replaced by Ron Howard. Questions arose about how much creative control Disney and Lucasfilm allow their directors while taking on such mammoth projects. Star Wars is a big deal to a lot of people all over the world, so one can assume that Stephen Daldry has a lot to consider before jumping into such a large project.

As previously stated, Stephen Daldry directing the movie is an unconfirmed rumor at this point, but it looks as if Disney and Lucasfilm are ready to get to work on the future of the Star Wars universe. It is also rumored that talks of the Boba Fett spin-off and Yoda spin-off are being discussed at this very moment. We could end up getting a lot more Star Wars sooner than later, which is awesome. Lucasfilm had a massive hit with Rogue One so one can see why they want to explore even more of the Star Wars universe in a more detailed manner. Let's just hope that if Daldry does end up taking on the project that he keeps it and sees it through to the end.