It looks like Ewan McGregor will finally be able to stop getting asked about the often discussed Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. After months and months of whispers that it may be happening, a new report states that Lucasfilm is currently in the early stages of actually making the Obi-Wan movie actually happen. As it stands, the studio is in very early discussions with Oscar-nominated director Stephen Dardly (The Hours, Billy Elliot), who will direct and oversee the production of the movie for Lucasfilm.

The news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter, who state that these discussions with director Stephen Dardly to helm the Obi-Wan KenobiStar Wars standalone are in the "earliest of stages" and that the project still has no script. So even if Lucasfilm does manage to close a deal with Dardly, it will likely be awhile before we actually see this movie come together. Dardly is also attached to direct the upcoming Wicked movie. Considering how badly so many Star Wars fans want to see this movie happen, this is definitely good news.

According to THR, there is no official word on whether or not Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, will reprise the role. Considering how vocal he has been about his desire to do it and when factoring in that he is one of the elements of the prequels that most fans love, it would make very little sense to do this movie without him. For a very long time now, McGregor has had to field questions from reporters about the Obi-Wan movie and he has always said that he would like to do it, but Disney and Lucasfilm haven't approached him. That is probably going to change very soon, if it hasn't already.

Currently, Lucasfilm is finishing work on the untitled Han Solo movie, which has been troubled. Ron Howard had to step in and take over for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired weeks before production was scheduled to end. Officially announcing this Obi-Wan Kenobi movie would be a great way to get fans feeling less nervous about the future of the franchise. Though, they are probably going to want to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out, in order to not take away from what is sure to be their main focus until the movie arrives on December 15.

In addition to the now in the works Obi-Wan standalone, there are several other Star Wars spin-offs being considered that will take place outside of the main Skywalker saga. According to this report, Lucasfilm is still considering a Boba Fett movie, which at one point had Fantastic Four director Josh Trank attached before the project fell apart. This report also mentions that they are considering a Yoda movie as well. As it stands, Lucasfilm has a currently untitled movie scheduled to arrive in 2020. It seems more than likely that this Obi-Wan Kenobi movie will be it.