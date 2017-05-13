While nothing has been confirmed, there has been talk over the past few years that LucasFilm may be bringing back Ewan McGregor to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars spin-off. Some fans were hoping this might be confirmed during Star Wars Celebration last month, but that wasn't the case, as fans keep holding out hope for a stand-alone movie about the iconic Jedi knight. Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he was asked yet again if he would love to return for a Star Wars spin-off. Here's what he had to say below, joking about how many times he's been asked about an Obi-Wan spin-off.

"It's got to the point where I've been asked, and I don't mean any offense, I've been asked this question so many times, and I answer the questions when I'm asked them, because I was brought up like that, polite. It's got to the point now where it looks like I'm touting for work at Disney's front door, like, 'Give me the Obi-Wan spinoff.' Of course, I'd be happy to do it."

While nothing is set in stone yet, it seems clear from his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he still wants to make this movie happen. A report from November revealed that there is no Obi-Wan movie in development because the character is rumored to return in Star Wars 8, or possibly Star Wars 9, but, like all Star Wars rumors, that has not been confirmed. There have also been no shortage of rumors that claim Rey (Daisy Ridley) is related to Obi-Wan Kenobi, which would explain why she is so force-sensitive, but there are also rumors that she is Luke Skywalker's daughter, and that she will begin her Jedi training on Ahch-To, where she journeyed to at the end of The Force Awakens to give Luke Skywalker back his lightsaber.

Ewen McGregor did make his return to the franchise, in a manner of speaking, during a pivotal scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While he was not seen, he did provide the voice of Obi-Wan for one line in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The production used a recording of the late Alec Guinness saying "Afraid" as Obi-Wan in the original trilogy, which was cut to just say "Rey," which is followed by Ewen McGregor's line, "these are your first steps." It's possible that there may be a similar "forceback" scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which could require both Ewan McGregor and perhaps some skillful sound editing of an earlier Alec Guinness line.

There has also been rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off trilogy, which will take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. That is just another of many Star Wars rumors that have yet to be confirmed. There was also talk that, after Ewan McGregor made his directorial debut with American Pastoral last year, that he may be interested in both starring in and directing this potential Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off. LucasFilm was originally developing a third spin-off with Josh Trank set to direct, with a 2020 release date, but the director was eventually fired after word of his erratic behavior on the Fantastic Four set got out. Take a look at Ewan McGregor's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.