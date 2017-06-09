Star Wars is alive and very well, in case you hadn't noticed. Most of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi later this year, as well as the hopefully-coming-soon announcement of an Obi-Wan Kenobi anthology movie, which has been talked about an awful lot at this point. We know that Ewan McGregor is game, but now Joel Edgerton, who starred as Uncle Owen in the Star Wars prequels, also wants to come back for one of the many impending Star Wars Story spin-offs.

The actor recently spoke with Business Insider , about his new horror movie It Comes at Night. He talked a little bit about some ideas he has for the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off movie and how he could possibly be involved. Here's what he had to say about.

"I like the idea that Uncle Owen is one of those guys who has done some super cool s***, but has just never bragged about it. My idea is that he could go out and have some adventure, and then he comes back and slips back into that unassuming moisture farmer role. Everyone talks about Obi-Wan being super cool, Owen secretly knows that he was there, and he did some of the cool s***, too."

Joel Edgerton played a young version of Luke Skywalker's uncle, Owen Lars, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and very briefly at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In the years since, he has become a much bigger name and a true powerhouse actor. If you don't believe that, go see It Comes at Night. So bringing him into a new Star Wars movie would have more benefit now than it did back when he first took on the role. But, let's say he does come back in the proposed Obi-Wan movie, it would just make sense for him to be there for at least a moment or two if the thing takes place largely on Tatooine, which it almost certainly would. However, even if it isn't Owen, Joel Edgerton just wants in on these new Star Wars movies any way he can.

"I saw Colin [Trevorrow] yesterday, I was like, 'Dude. Star Wars. Me.' And he's like, 'You have already been in the Star Wars world,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I could be someone else.' My pitch to all of them is there's definitely some Owen possibilities, but also, I was only in the movie for a pinch of time. How about I play someone else? I can do Boba Fett. I'll just never take off the mask."

Not that this is overly realistic, but there is a bounty hunter movie being talked about at Lucasfilm, so Boba Fett is someone they are going to need to recast. If Lucasfilm does announce the Obi-Wan movie, which they very well may do at D23 next month, Joel Edgerton may get his wish. If not, he can keep bugging Colin Trevorrow for a role in Star Wars 9.