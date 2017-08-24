Last week it was announced that Lucasfilm's next Star Wars project will be the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off. And now a new report suggests that we may be getting a peek into the Jedi Knight's time in exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. Not much else is known about the new Star Wars spin-off except that it is in the very early stages of development and that Stephen Daldry (The Hours) is reportedly in talks to helm the sci-fi Western. It is also not clear at this time whether Ewan McGregor will step in to reprise the role, but it would be a huge boost for the spin-off if the actor were attached.

Omega Underground reports that the working title for the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off is Joshua Tree. This is important because Joshua Tree is located in the high desert in Yucca Valley, California, which pretty much guarantees what many have speculated: that the Obi-Wan spin-off will take place on Tatooine, presumably in the 20 years in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope when the Jedi Knight is watching over young Luke Skywalker.

It is important to note that nothing has been confirmed officially by Lucasfilm or Disney, but scenes for A New Hope were filmed in Joshua Tree and it pretty much seems like a no-brainer unless the crew plans on using U2's Joshua Tree album for a soundtrack, which seems like a really bad idea. There are plenty of great spots out in the California desert to shoot the movie, but production will probably go to another country to film, much like the Han Solo spin-off. It is also interesting to note that the working title for Return of the Jedi was Space Bears, which definitely pertained to the plot and it's not much of a spoiler to have Obi-Wan wandering the desert.

Now, this does not mean that the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off will 100% take place on Tatooine. The working title for the Han Solo spin-off was Red Cup, which is probably based off of the popular Red Solo Cup, a popular disposable cup for "covertly" drinking beer out in public and also the name of a country song by some country dude. The point being, the working title may have little or nothing to do with the setting of the movie. Though it makes the most sense and California is offering incentives for movies to film there again.

Though this is speculation at this point since the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is still in the very early stages of development, it does seem highly likely that the movie will at least have some roots in Tatooine. Joshua Tree native and Queens of the Stone Age front man, Joshua Homme may get his wish after all and get a chance at playing a droid in a Star Wars movie if the production does end up in the desert. While we wait for more news to come down the line, check out Homme trying out to play King of the Droids for The Force Awakens below.