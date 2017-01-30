Earlier this month, we reported that Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Ocean's 8 has added two more cast members, with Katie Holmes and James Corden coming aboard for unspecified roles. Ever since filming started in early November, we've gotten a few glimpses of the cast from set photos. Today we have the first official image and plot synopsis. This cast portrait features the eight leading women on a subway, with the synopsis confirming their character names for the first time. Take a look at the synopsis below, which also confirms earlier plot rumors.

"Warner Bros. Pictures' and Village Roadshow Pictures' first look at Ocean's 8 from one of New York City's most iconic locales: the subway. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson)."

The image and the synopsis both debuted on Warner Bros.' Facebook this morning. It has been rumored that Sandra Bullock is actually playing the ex-con sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean from the Ocean's Eleven remake trilogy, which has essentially been confirmed now that her character has been revealed as Debbie Ocean. This makes sense because George Clooney himself helped put this project together. George Clooney reportedly teamed up with original Ocean's Eleven director Steven Soderbergh and producer Jerry Weintraub to develop this project, bringing in writer Olivia Milch to write the script.

Shortly after production began in November, Matt Damon revealed in an interview that he is coming back for "a little bit" in the movie, presumably in a cameo role as his Ocean's Eleven character Linus Caldwell. There had been rumors that George Clooney himself will cameo as Danny Ocean, but it doesn't seem like that is happening anymore. The supporting cast is rounded out by Damian Lewis as the main villain, an art gallery owner who gets framed for the heist being planned by these female thieves, along with Katie Holmes and James Corden. The original Ocean's trilogy earned $426.1 million at the domestic box office, and $1.1 billion worldwide. It is believed that Cate Blanchett is reportedly playing the right-hand woman of Bullock's character, similar to Brad Pitt's Rusty in the Ocean's Eleven trilogy.

Ocean's 8 is set for release on June 8, 2018, going up against Paramount's Transformers 6, while also arriving one week before Disney Pixar's long-awaited The Incredibles 2 and two weeks before Universal's Jurassic World 2. Gary Ross directs Ocean's Eight from a screenplay he wrote with Olivia Milch (upcoming Dude), with Steven Soderbergh and Jon Kilik producing, Michael Tadross, Susan Ekins, Sandra Bullock, Diana Alvarez and Bruce Berman executive producing, and Milch co-producing. Filming is taking place in and around New York City, although it isn't known how much filming remains on this spin-off. Take a look at this new photo from Ocean's Eight below.