While the main players in Warner Bros.' all-female reboot of Ocean's 11 have been set for quite some time, the production keeps adding new cast members. Today we have a report that late night talk show host James Corden has signed on for a supporting role, while yesterday, Katie Holmes was spotted on set. Her casting was never announced or confirmed by the studio, but the actress was seen walking onto the set, and then she was seen leaving a makeup trailer.

The Daily Mail reports that the production filmed at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in Manhattan on Tuesday, which could actually confirm some longstanding plot rumors. While the studio has not issued any plot details at this time, the story reportedly revolves around Sandra Bullock's character, the con-artist sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean from Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy who puts a team of female thieves together to steal a priceless piece of jewelry from the prestigious Met Ball. It's believed that Katie Holmes may be filming scenes during the Met Gala, but that has yet to be confirmed.

As for James Corden, Deadline reports that he will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of the group and their plans. Filming began in New York City back in November, and we also reported that Ocean's trilogy star Matt Damon will return as Linus Caldwell for a cameo appearance. There have been rumors that George Clooney will have an appearance as Danny Ocean as well, but that has never been confirmed. George Clooney will serve as a producer, though, helping put this project together with Steven Soderbergh and late producer Jerry Weintraub, who brought on Olivia Milch to write the script.

The main cast is lead by Oscar winners Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, with the rest of this octet rounded out by Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson. We also reported last month that Damian Lewis has signed on to portray the main villain. The earlier rumored plot details revealed that this group will set up the gallery owner for their crime of stealing a priceless necklace, and it is believed that Damian Lewis will in fact play this gallery owner, but those character details weren't confirmed yet. Gary Ross (The Hunger Games) is directing from Olivia Milch's script.

Warner Bros. has set a June 8, 2018 release date for Ocean's 8, which will go up against a potentially huge sequel, Paramount's Transformers 6, which is currently listed as the Bumblebee spin-off. That whole month is shaping up to be chocked full of sequels, with Pixar's The Incredibles 2 coming a week later on June 15, 2018 and Universal's Jurassic World 2 arriving on June 22, 2018. Aside from his hosting duties on CBS' The Late Late Show, James Corden most recently lent his voice to DreamWorks Animation's Trolls and he will also voice roles in the upcoming The Emoji Movie and as the title character in Peter Rabbit. Katie Holmes most recently starred in All We Had and she will next be seen in Logan Lucky. Take a look at the set photos from Ocean's 8.

