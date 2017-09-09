Kristen Bell has had a busy morning. First, she saved Frozen co-star Josh Gad's parents from being displaced during Hurricane Irma. And now she and Gad have tweeted out a 'first listen' to three of the new songs in their latest animated short Olaf's Frozen Adventure, along with Idina Menzel. Menzel, who returns as Elsa, had the first teaser on her official Idina Menzel Twitter. The song is called 'When We're together'. She says this about the special sneak peek.

"I am SO EXCITED to share a sneak peek of "When We're Together" from #OlafsFrozenAdventure!"

Kristen Bell, who is stranded at a hotel in Orlando during Hurricane Irma, found time to tweet out her own song, while also helping her hotel staff secure extra supplies for the upcoming storm. Her song is called "Ring in the Season', with the actress returning to voice Anna. She says this.

"Happy to share "Ring In The Season" from #olafsfrozenadventure! In theatres w/ #PixarCoco 11/22, songs avail 11/3! @joshgad @idinamenzel"

Finally, Josh Gad, a native of Hollywood, Florida, whose parents were rescued by Bell this morning and placed in her hotel, had time amongst the chaos to tweet out his song, 'When We're Together'. He returns as Olaf the snowman at the center of this short tale. He says this.

"Here is a clip from "When We're Together" w/ @idinamenzel and @kristenanniebell also from #olafsfrozenadventure out 11.22.17"

You can check out all the clips below. Featuring four new original songs altogether, the 21-minute featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen, including Olaf (voice of Josh Gad), who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna (voice of Kristen Bell), Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff). John Lasseter, chief creative officer, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, had this to say about the short.

"I'm thrilled that Disney Animation's featurette 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' will be coming to theaters in November with Pixar's Coco. It's a perfect pairing, they're both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward. I can't wait for audiences to get to see both of these terrific projects together on the big screen."

So, buy a ticket to Pixar's upcoming movie Coco, and you'll get to see this bonus Frozen short. That's some bang for your buck right there. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton (Prep & Landing), produced by Oscar winner Roy Conli (Big Hero 6), with original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Between the Lines), Olaf's Frozen Adventure will be in theaters for a limited time beginning Nov. 22. Take a look at the latest sneak peek.