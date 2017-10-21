It's the Halloween season right now, but the Christmas season is right around the corner, which means that the Christmas themed horror movies are on the way. One of them, in particular, looks like it's going to tower over the rest this season and may become a cult Christmas favorite. The Once Upon a Time at Christmas trailer is here and it looks straight up ridiculously awesome. For those who can't wait for the DCEU's Joker and Harley Quinn movie, this may just do the trick to tide you over while celebrating Christmas time murders at the same time.

The story for Once Upon a Time at Christmas takes place in upstate New York during Christmastime and the trailer begins with an innocent make out session that suddenly turns sinister when Mr. and Mrs. Claus show up and burn the two love birds alive. From there on out, it's flashes of the holiday season mixed in with blood and guts and a local police station hot on the trail of the duo that are usually more known for spreading joy than the gift of murder.

The murderous duo bare more than a striking resemblance to the Joker and Harley Quinn in Once Upon a Time at Christmas. Mrs. Claus is clearly influenced by Ms. Quinn, especially in the wardrobe department and all the way to her blonde locks. Santa Claus, on the other hand, doesn't really look like the Clown Prince of Crime, but he sure does act like him, but with only one eye. There's plenty of cheese laid on thick in the dialogue and all of the special effects look spectacular.

The official synopsis for Once Upon a Time at Christmas reads more like a mystery, suggesting that there are clues to help solve the duo's murder pattern. The synopsis reads.

"Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus: he's a one-eyed fiend, she's a curvy, bat-swinging blonde. This serial-killer couple is terrorizing the holidays in an upstate New York town with a series of horrific homicides. Though the victims seem random, a mall Santa, a smooching couple, an innocent family, high-schooler Jennifer and clever cop Sam begin to unravel the sinister pattern behind the slayings. Can they stop the murders before Christmas comes, and there's no one left to celebrate?"

So, there is a method to the madness of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but what can it be? We'll just have to wait and see when the movie comes out to Blu-ray/DVD and VOD on December 12th, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Directed by Paul Tanter (Living Dead, Mad World) and written by Christopher Jolley, this horror-thriller will leave you wondering if Santa really is naughty or nice. You can pretty much tell in the trailer that Santa has been really naughty, so maybe ask the kids to leave the room when watching the trailer. Speaking of the trailer, you can watch it ahead of the December 12th release date below, courtesy of the Lionsgate YouTube channel.