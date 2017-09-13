Sony Pictures has released the new trailer and poster for Only the Brave, which is based on the true story of the firefighters known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots. The trailer and poster reveal the film's new tagline, "It's not what stands in front of you... it's who stands beside you," as this inspirational tale gets ready to hit the big screen this fall. While fans may head to the theaters for an all star cast, they'll stay for an amazing true story.

Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it, they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. The trailer debuted on Sony Pictures YouTube earlier today.

This true story adaptation follows the exploits of these heroes, who were a specialized branch of the Prescott, Arizona fire department that was specifically created to battle raging wildfires. The group was founded in 2002, with this story centering on the Yannell Hill Fire of 2013, which was the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 1991. The fire was believed to have started after a lightning strike ignited the fire, while strong winds spread the fire to over 2,000 ares, which spread so quickly due to the area's longtime drought and temperatures that reached over 100 degrees.

The all-star cast of Only the Brave includes Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Jennifer Connelly leads the supporting cast that also includes Andie MacDowell, Ben Hardy, Geoff Stults, Scott Haze and Pell James. This project was in development for quite some time, with Scott Cooper set to direct back in 2014, but he eventually departed the project, making way for Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) to come aboard. The filmmaker is working from a script by Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down) and Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle).

Even with an all-star cast and an incredible true story, Only the Brave does not have an easy road ahead, opening in the most packed box office weekend of the year, as one of five new movies opening in wide release. Only the Brave will go up against Warner Bros. Geostorm, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and PureFlix's Same Kind of Different as Me. Still, it's possible that this powerful story could blaze a trail past its competitors to box office glory next month. Take a look at the trailer and poster for Only the Brave below.