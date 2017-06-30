Have you ever thought about what a found footage shark movie might look like? Wonder no longer, horror seeker. Open Water 3: Cage Dive (yes, there was an Open Water 2) is giving us just that and, quite frankly, it looks a whole lot better than you might imagine. This has the makings of a great shark movie and could be an under-the-radar flick for horror fans to keep a look out for this year.

JoBlo Movie Trailers debuted the first trailer for Open Water 3: Cage Dive, which is set to hit select theaters and VOD on August 11, 2017, and it gives us a first look at some serious carnage taking place in the ocean. Somewhat surprisingly, nobody has tried to do a found footage shark movie before. At least not one that many people are aware of, if it exists at all. With Lionsgate behind this, it should get the attention it looks like it may deserve. Most of the time, a third installment in a series of movies people forgot even existed isn't worth making a fuss over, but this may be a rare exception. Here's the synopsis for Open Water 3: Cage Dive.

"Three friends filming an audition tape for an extreme reality show, take part in shark cage diving, only to be left in great white infested waters, turning their recording into life and death."

Sounds simple enough. Why complicate things when you have a whole bunch of great white sharks to do that for you? This premise also provides a somewhat reasonable explanation for why people would be filming this experience in the first place. That is something a lot of found footage movies fail miserably at. As we can see in the trailer, it also provides a totally different view on the whole sharks attacking humans at sea thing. One might have accused this of looking far too similar to 47 Meters Down, another shark movie that was just released in theaters, but after watching the trailer, it is clear this is a different beast.

The original Open Water was released in 2003 to quite positive reviews from critics, garnering a 72 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers didn't feel quite as strongly, as the movie only has a 32 percent audience score. Something about following two people just bobbing around in the water didn't quite work for casual moviegoers. In any case, a sequel still happened in 2006 with Open Water: Adrift. It had absolutely nothing to do with the original and didn't fare well with critics or audiences. So why are we getting Open Water 3 more than a decade later? Maybe it's best not to question it.

If you're a fan of found footage horror movies, or you just have been chasing the high that Jaws and Deep Blue Sea provide, Open Water 3: Cage Dive honestly may be what you've been waiting for. Not a great title, but the trailer may convince you to look past that. Be sure to check out the Open Water: Cage Dive trailer and poster for yourself below.