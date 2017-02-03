It was revealed today that Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Riddick, Oculus, Don't Knock Twice) will play the lead role of Mackenzie 'Mack' Wilson in the sci-fi thriller Origin Unknown, and that Content Media has come on board to handle worldwide sales. UK-based Coffee & Cigarettes who act as executive producers on the film brokered the deal with Content Media to represent the film. Here's what Eduardo Panizzo of Coffee & Cigarettes had to say in his statement about the new deal.

"We are delighted to be working with Content Media on this project, they have an exceptional track record and a proven history of success in the Sci-Fi genre."

Origin Unknown is being directed by Hasraf 'HaZ' Dullul (Project Kronos, Sync) an award nominated visual effects artist (Hellboy II, The Dark Knight) who recently signed on to direct the much-anticipated Robin Hood reboot, Robin Hood 2058, produced by Atlas Entertainment (Suicide Squad, Batman vs Superman, Warcraft) and Gianni Nunnari (Immortals, 300). While simultaneously directing music videos and commercials, HaZ transitioned into scripted fare with his Sci-fi short film Project Kronos, which became an Internet hit on YouTube and Vimeo. Here's what Content's Jamie Carmichael had to say in his statement.

"We love the elevated Sci-Fi space, and Origin Unknown has all the elements to succeed, a strong high concept idea, a great cast, a great creative team and a very impressive new directing talent in HaZ. We're really excited to bring this to the market."

The screenplay for Origin Unknown is written by Gary Hall based on a story by Dulull. The director of photography is Adam Sculthorp (aerial unit on Prometheus, Spectre). The VFX will be handled by Territory Studio (The Martian, Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2, Alien Covenant), Paddy Eason is the VFX Supervisor (28 Weeks Later, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Michael Stevens (Million Dollar Baby, Invictus, Gran Torino) will compose. Origin Unknown is being financed by Head Gear Films and Parkgate Entertainment; Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films are Executive Producers on the project.

After the first manned mission to Mars ends in a deadly crash, mission controller Mackenzie 'Mack' Wilson (Sackhoff) is summoned to assist an artificial intelligence system, A.R.T.I. Their investigation uncovers a mysterious object under the surface of Mars, leading to a discovery that could change the future of our planet as we know it. Principal photography begins later this month in London, UK. Here's what Anis Shlewet from Parkgate Entertainment had to say in his statement.

"We are really excited about working with HaZ on Origin Unknown, he is a major filmmaking talent, as proven by his short films, which demonstrate his style of grounded, visceral and intelligent Sci-Fi storytelling. We are equally excited to be partnering with Coffee & Cigarettes, who are managing the film's marketing and publicity."

Origin Unknown marks a partnership between Parkgate Entertainment (a Production Company) and Coffee & Cigarettes (a Producer's Representative and Distribution Consultancy). Tom Clark and Eduardo Panizzo are representing the film and Executive Producing. Katee Sackhoff is represented by UTA and management firm Bleu, an Entertainment Company. Hasraf Dulull is represented by Scott Glassgold of Ground Control L.A, Scott also has an Executive Producer credit on the project.

In addition to Origin Unknown, Content Media's impressive international sales slate includes the Sundance documentaries Cries from Syria directed by Academy Award nominated Evgeny Afinevsky and Greg Barker's Legion of Brothers; the comedy An Actor Prepares starring Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston; the documentary Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, directed by Jon Brewer; Dan Bush's supernatural thriller heist The Vault, starring James Franco, Francesca Eastwood, Taryn Manning and Scott Haze; action-thriller The Worker, starring Michael Peña, directed by action director Dan Bradley and produced alongside Jeremy Renner's company The Combine; a documentary feature about the inspiring, Olympic hero turned convicted murder Oscar Pistorius (Pistorius); the Manolo Blahnik documentary Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards; the Maria Callas biopic Callas & Onassis, starring Noomi Rapace with Niki Caro directing and Sci-Fi epic feature Higher Power.