Many fans still can't stop talking about last night's big Oscar mix-up, where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunnaway were given the wrong card, and they announced La La Land for Best Picture, when it was actually Moonlight that had won the award. There was also another big mistake that was revealed last night after the In Memoriam segment, where it was revealed that the entry for late costume designer Janet Patterson actually featured a photo of the very alive Jan Chapman. Janet Patterson had passed away in October at the age of 60.

While Jan Chapman's name and occupation were in fact correct on the Oscars In Memoriam tribute, the picture was not, with the Academy using Jan Chapman's photo instead of Janet Patterson's image. Variety obtained an email statement from Jan Chapman, who reveals she was "devastated" the wrong photo was used during the segment. Here's what the producer had to say below.

"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

Australian costume designer Janet Patterson received Oscar nominations for her work on 1993's The Piano, 1996's The Portrait of a Lady, 1997's Oscar and Lucinda and 2009's Bright Star. Her other credits include The Last Days at Chez Nous, Holy Smoke, Peter Pan and Far From the Madding Crowd. She also pulled double duty on some of her films, serving also as production designer, on Bright Star, Holy Smoke, The Portrait of a Lady and The Last Days of Chez Nous.

Janet Patterson is one of the most prolific producers in Australia and an Oscar nominee in her own right, as one of the producers of Best Picture nominee The Piano, where she actually worked with Janet Patterson. She also collaborated with Janet Patterson on The Last Days at Chez Nous, The Portrait Of a Lady, Holy Smoke and Bright Star. Her most recent credits include the horror-thriller The Babadook and The Daughter. Take a look at some of the tweets below from fans who noticed this mistake at The Academy Awards.

This came up in the In Memoriam section at #Oscars2017. But isn't this (living) Australian film producer Jan Chapman? pic.twitter.com/YKIMGBUv5E — David Berthold (@DavidBerthold) February 27, 2017