Netfix has released the first look photo from the upcoming adaptation Our Souls at Night, which is slated to debut on the streaming service at some point next year, although a release date hasn't been issued at this time. The photo offers our first look at a pair of Oscar winners, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in this adaptation of Kent Haruf's novel. Based on a cryptic interview from earlier this year, it seems that this could be one of Robert Redford's last movies ever.

Robert Redford revealed in an interview for the Walker Arts Center that he's leaning towards retiring from acting, since he's grown "tired" of the profession and it's getting harder for him to do numerous takes on set. Our Souls at Night is one of three new movies he has in the works, with The Discovery already completed, where he stars alongside Rooney Mara, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons. He also has The Old Man and the Gun in pre-production, which reunites him with Pete's Dragon director David Lowery, and also stars Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. While Robert Redford has yet to confirm his retirement from acting, it's possible that Our Souls at Night may be one of the final performances of a storied career.

Based on the novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they'd been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judy Greer (Jurassic World), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl) and Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) will play Jamie, Addie's grandson. Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox) directs from Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber's screenplay, with Robert Redford also producing alongside Finola Dwyer and Scott Robertson. The streaming service has yet to reveal a release date at this time, and it remains to be seen when the first trailer will arrive. With the release of this photo, though, it seems that the trailer's release could be imminent.

Our Souls At Night marks the fourth movie Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will have starred in, following 1960's Tall Story, 1967's Barefoot In the Park and 1979's The Electric Horseman. This project will be Jane Fonda's second project for the Netflix streaming service, following her critically-acclaimed series Grace and Frankie. Jane Fonda also recently starred in Youth and Fathers and Daughters. Take a look at the new photo for Our Souls at Night, as we wait for more on this new Netflix movie.