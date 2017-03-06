MGM has brought on Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez to star in the studio's remake of the 1987 comedy classic Overboard, which starred Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Pantelion Films is also producing this comedy remake, which is already aiming to start production this May in Vancouver. This new comedy takes the conceit from the original classic, though and turns it on its ear.

The original movie followed Goldie Hawn as a snobby, wealthy woman who suffers a head injury when she falls off of her yacht, and is taken to the hospital by a working-class carpenter, played by Kurt Russell. When she wakes up in the hospital, she has amnesia, with the carpenter convincing the woman that she is his wife. This reboot flips the script, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Eugenio Derbez playing a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico's wealthiest families, who falls off his yacht and becomes convinced by a single, working-class mother (Anna Faris) that he is her husband.

Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher co-wrote the script and will co-direct this remake, although it remains to be seen how many other major roles still need to be cast. The original comedy featured a supporting cast that included Edward Hermann, Katherine Helmond, Mike Hagerty, Roddy McDowall, Jared Rushton, Jeffrey Wiseman, Brian Price and Jamie Wild. Garry Marshall directed the comedy from a screenplay by Leslie Dixon. The film only earned $26.7 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, but it became quite the beloved comedy through its home video run.

Way back in 2011, Sony Pictures was developing an Overboard remake which had Jennifer Lopez attached to star, with Adam Cooper and Bill Collage writing the script and Will Smith and James Lassiter producing through their Overbrook Entertainment company. That project never saw the light of day, and it doesn't seem that any of those producers are involved in this incarnation. MGM will co-produce, co-finance, and co-distribute the film with Pantelion, with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution. Ben Odell (How to Be a Latin Lover) and Eugenio Derbez are producing via their 3Pas Studios. It isn't clear if the studios are eyeing a release date as of yet.

Anna Faris currently stars on the hit CBS sitcom Mom, which has kept her away from the big screen for the past few years. She most recently had a cameo appearance in Keanu and voiced Jeanette in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip. We reported last year that Eugenio Derbez is developing a new Speedy Gonzalez animated reboot for Warner Bros. He is best known for starring in Instructions Not Included, which went on to become the biggest Spanish-language film of all time. Hopefully we'll have more on Overboard as we get closer to the production start date.